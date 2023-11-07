The Trophies and Achievements for Like A Dragon Gaiden have been revealed ahead of the game’s launch. So, here’s a full rundown of every achievement and trophy you can obtain in this new Yakuza spin-off.

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is the latest spin-off entry in the beloved Yakuza franchise. In this smaller-scale title, players once again take control of long-time protagonist Kazuma Kiryu, who was replaced by newcomer Ichiban Kasuga in the franchise’s seventh mainline entry.

Like any good Yakuza entry, players can expect to experience a compelling narrative with plenty of fun and goofy side activities and also see a return to the beat-em-action that’s dominated the majority of the mainline games.

There are a lot of Trophies and Achievements you can obtain along your journey in the game, so here’s a full list of them all.

SEGA Like A Dragon Gaiden is the latest Yakuza spin-off.

All Like A Dragon Gaiden Trophies & Achievements

There are a total of 62 Trophies and 61 Achievements (the Platinum adds an extra for PlayStation players) that you can unlock during your playthrough of Like A Dragon Gaiden.

A full list of all the Trophies and Achievements in the game can be found below:

Dragon of Dojima – Collect all trophies (Platinum)

– Collect all trophies (Platinum) Hidden Dragon – Complete Chapter 1.

– Complete Chapter 1. Castle on the Water – Complete Chapter 2.

– Complete Chapter 2. The Man Who Knew Too Much – Complete Chapter 3.

– Complete Chapter 3. The Laughing Man – Complete Chapter 4.

– Complete Chapter 4. The Man Who Erased His Name – Complete Chapter 5.

– Complete Chapter 5. Fledgling Dragon – Obtained 10 abilities through Upgrade Abilities.

– Obtained 10 abilities through Upgrade Abilities. Respectable Dragon – Obtained 20 abilities through Upgrade Abilities.

– Obtained 20 abilities through Upgrade Abilities. Ferocious Dragon – Obtained 30 abilities through Upgrade Abilities.

– Obtained 30 abilities through Upgrade Abilities. Legendary Dragon – Obtained 50 abilities through Upgrade Abilities.

– Obtained 50 abilities through Upgrade Abilities. Like a Bee – Activated the Hornet gadget during battle 100 times.

– Activated the Hornet gadget during battle 100 times. Like a Snake – Activated the Serpent gadget during battle 50 times.

– Activated the Serpent gadget during battle 50 times. Like a Spider – Activated the Spider gadget during battle 50 times.

– Activated the Spider gadget during battle 50 times. Like a Firefly – Activated the Firefly gadget during battle 50 times.

– Activated the Firefly gadget during battle 50 times. Always Prepared – Obtained 10 types of equipment items.

– Obtained 10 types of equipment items. Extremely Heated – Used Extreme Heat 30 times.

– Used Extreme Heat 30 times. Untouchable – Used Ultimate Counter 5 times.

– Used Ultimate Counter 5 times. Silver Tier – Earned a Silver Rank at the castle.

– Earned a Silver Rank at the castle. Gold Tier – Earned a Gold Rank at the castle.

– Earned a Gold Rank at the castle. Platinum Tier – Earned a Platinum Rank at the castle.

– Earned a Platinum Rank at the castle. Taking Requests – Completed 5 requests for Akame.

– Completed 5 requests for Akame. At Your Service – Completed 10 requests for Akame.

– Completed 10 requests for Akame. Go-To Guy – Completed 15 requests for Akame.

– Completed 15 requests for Akame. Neighborhood Watch – Completed 10 Stroll n’ Patrol missions.

– Completed 10 Stroll n’ Patrol missions. Neighborhood Defender – Completed 30 Stroll n’ Patrol missions.

– Completed 30 Stroll n’ Patrol missions. Neighborhood Hero – Completed 50 Stroll n’ Patrol missions.

– Completed 50 Stroll n’ Patrol missions. Drinkin’ and Linkin’ – Bonded completely with Akame.

– Bonded completely with Akame. Rookie Fighter – Reached 1,000 fans.

– Reached 1,000 fans. Up-and-Coming Fighter – Reached 3,000 fans.

– Reached 3,000 fans. Favored Fighter – Reached 10,000 fans.

– Reached 10,000 fans. Prizefighter – Reached 30,000 fans.

– Reached 30,000 fans. Hell’s Keeper – Completed all matches with a Silver rank.

– Completed all matches with a Silver rank. Hell’s Patron – Completed all matches with a Gold rank.

– Completed all matches with a Gold rank. Hell’s Champion – Completed all matches with a Platinum rank.

– Completed all matches with a Platinum rank. Welcome to the Family – Recruited 10 members to the Joryu Clan.

– Recruited 10 members to the Joryu Clan. Secret Achievement – TBC

– TBC They Can’t Stop Us All – Recruited 20 members to the Joryu Clan.

– Recruited 20 members to the Joryu Clan. To Train in Life – Bonded completely with a Joryu Clan member.

– Bonded completely with a Joryu Clan member. To Train in Death – Bonded completely with 5 Joryu Clan members.

– Bonded completely with 5 Joryu Clan members. To Train Beyond – Bonded completely with 10 Joryu Clan members.

– Bonded completely with 10 Joryu Clan members. First King Dethroned – Defeated the first of the Four Kings.

– Defeated the first of the Four Kings. Second King Dethroned – Defeated the second of the Four Kings.

– Defeated the second of the Four Kings. Third King Dethroned – Defeated the third of the Four Kings.

– Defeated the third of the Four Kings. Fourth King Dethroned – Defeated the fourth of the Four Kings.

– Defeated the fourth of the Four Kings. The World’s Strongest – Defeated Amon.

– Defeated Amon. Fashion Scrub – Obtained 15 types of outfit items.

– Obtained 15 types of outfit items. Fashionista – Obtained 30 types of outfit items.

– Obtained 30 types of outfit items. Trendsetter – Obtained 50 types of outfit items.

– Obtained 50 types of outfit items. The Man Who Had Too Many Hobbies – Played 10 minigames.

– Played 10 minigames. Heavenly VIP – Completed all hostess missions at Club Heavenly.

– Completed all hostess missions at Club Heavenly. Castle VIP – Completed all hostess missions at Castle Cabaret.

– Completed all hostess missions at Castle Cabaret. Retro Gamer – Played 5 different games on the SEGA Master System.

– Played 5 different games on the SEGA Master System. Arcade Dweller – Played 6 different games at the arcade.

– Played 6 different games at the arcade. Pocket Circuit Pro – Unlocked the Masters Circuit in Pocket Circuit.

– Unlocked the Masters Circuit in Pocket Circuit. Left in the Dust – Won 3 Rival Matches in Pocket Circuit.

– Won 3 Rival Matches in Pocket Circuit. Bullseye – Won a game of darts.

– Won a game of darts. Royal Gambler – Played at the casino and gambling hall in the Castle.

– Played at the casino and gambling hall in the Castle. Rising Superstar – Went to karaoke with Akame and sang a duet.

– Went to karaoke with Akame and sang a duet. Surgical Precision – Completed a 1-Shot Challenge on normal difficulty.

– Completed a 1-Shot Challenge on normal difficulty. Locked Up – Obtained 30 items from coin lockers.

– Obtained 30 items from coin lockers. Whip-Splash – Threw an enemy into the river with the Spider gadget.

– Threw an enemy into the river with the Spider gadget. Gotta Catch Some Balls! – Obtained some Balls.

There you have it! That’s the full list of Trophies and Achievements for Like A Dragon Gaiden. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

