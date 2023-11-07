All Like A Dragon Gaiden Trophies & Achievements
The Trophies and Achievements for Like A Dragon Gaiden have been revealed ahead of the game’s launch. So, here’s a full rundown of every achievement and trophy you can obtain in this new Yakuza spin-off.
Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is the latest spin-off entry in the beloved Yakuza franchise. In this smaller-scale title, players once again take control of long-time protagonist Kazuma Kiryu, who was replaced by newcomer Ichiban Kasuga in the franchise’s seventh mainline entry.
Like any good Yakuza entry, players can expect to experience a compelling narrative with plenty of fun and goofy side activities and also see a return to the beat-em-action that’s dominated the majority of the mainline games.
There are a lot of Trophies and Achievements you can obtain along your journey in the game, so here’s a full list of them all.
All Like A Dragon Gaiden Trophies & Achievements
There are a total of 62 Trophies and 61 Achievements (the Platinum adds an extra for PlayStation players) that you can unlock during your playthrough of Like A Dragon Gaiden.
A full list of all the Trophies and Achievements in the game can be found below:
- Dragon of Dojima – Collect all trophies (Platinum)
- Hidden Dragon – Complete Chapter 1.
- Castle on the Water – Complete Chapter 2.
- The Man Who Knew Too Much – Complete Chapter 3.
- The Laughing Man – Complete Chapter 4.
- The Man Who Erased His Name – Complete Chapter 5.
- Fledgling Dragon – Obtained 10 abilities through Upgrade Abilities.
- Respectable Dragon – Obtained 20 abilities through Upgrade Abilities.
- Ferocious Dragon – Obtained 30 abilities through Upgrade Abilities.
- Legendary Dragon – Obtained 50 abilities through Upgrade Abilities.
- Like a Bee – Activated the Hornet gadget during battle 100 times.
- Like a Snake – Activated the Serpent gadget during battle 50 times.
- Like a Spider – Activated the Spider gadget during battle 50 times.
- Like a Firefly – Activated the Firefly gadget during battle 50 times.
- Always Prepared – Obtained 10 types of equipment items.
- Extremely Heated – Used Extreme Heat 30 times.
- Untouchable – Used Ultimate Counter 5 times.
- Silver Tier – Earned a Silver Rank at the castle.
- Gold Tier – Earned a Gold Rank at the castle.
- Platinum Tier – Earned a Platinum Rank at the castle.
- Taking Requests – Completed 5 requests for Akame.
- At Your Service – Completed 10 requests for Akame.
- Go-To Guy – Completed 15 requests for Akame.
- Neighborhood Watch – Completed 10 Stroll n’ Patrol missions.
- Neighborhood Defender – Completed 30 Stroll n’ Patrol missions.
- Neighborhood Hero – Completed 50 Stroll n’ Patrol missions.
- Drinkin’ and Linkin’ – Bonded completely with Akame.
- Rookie Fighter – Reached 1,000 fans.
- Up-and-Coming Fighter – Reached 3,000 fans.
- Favored Fighter – Reached 10,000 fans.
- Prizefighter – Reached 30,000 fans.
- Hell’s Keeper – Completed all matches with a Silver rank.
- Hell’s Patron – Completed all matches with a Gold rank.
- Hell’s Champion – Completed all matches with a Platinum rank.
- Welcome to the Family – Recruited 10 members to the Joryu Clan.
- Secret Achievement – TBC
- They Can’t Stop Us All – Recruited 20 members to the Joryu Clan.
- To Train in Life – Bonded completely with a Joryu Clan member.
- To Train in Death – Bonded completely with 5 Joryu Clan members.
- To Train Beyond – Bonded completely with 10 Joryu Clan members.
- First King Dethroned – Defeated the first of the Four Kings.
- Second King Dethroned – Defeated the second of the Four Kings.
- Third King Dethroned – Defeated the third of the Four Kings.
- Fourth King Dethroned – Defeated the fourth of the Four Kings.
- The World’s Strongest – Defeated Amon.
- Fashion Scrub – Obtained 15 types of outfit items.
- Fashionista – Obtained 30 types of outfit items.
- Trendsetter – Obtained 50 types of outfit items.
- The Man Who Had Too Many Hobbies – Played 10 minigames.
- Heavenly VIP – Completed all hostess missions at Club Heavenly.
- Castle VIP – Completed all hostess missions at Castle Cabaret.
- Retro Gamer – Played 5 different games on the SEGA Master System.
- Arcade Dweller – Played 6 different games at the arcade.
- Pocket Circuit Pro – Unlocked the Masters Circuit in Pocket Circuit.
- Left in the Dust – Won 3 Rival Matches in Pocket Circuit.
- Bullseye – Won a game of darts.
- Royal Gambler – Played at the casino and gambling hall in the Castle.
- Rising Superstar – Went to karaoke with Akame and sang a duet.
- Surgical Precision – Completed a 1-Shot Challenge on normal difficulty.
- Locked Up – Obtained 30 items from coin lockers.
- Whip-Splash – Threw an enemy into the river with the Spider gadget.
- Gotta Catch Some Balls! – Obtained some Balls.
