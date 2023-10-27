Is Like a Dragon Gaiden coming to Nintendo Switch?

The Yakuza series is set to return with the release of the latest entry, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, with the game releasing on next-gen as well as old-gen consoles but will it also be coming to Nintendo Switch?

Like a Dragon Gaiden takes place right after the events of Yakuza 6, as you step back into the shoes of the iconic Kazuma Kiryu with a bunch of other characters returning from the previous games.

This spin-off is a treat for Yakuza fans as they can continue Kiryu’s journey, and enjoy the beat ’em-up combat that the series used before making the switch to turn-based battles for Yakuza 7. Like a Dragon Gaiden is set to release on a handful of platforms but Nintendo Switch fans in particular may be wondering if it’s coming to the portable console.

Here’s everything you need to know about Like a Dragon Gaiden’s release on the Nintendo Switch.

Like a Dragon Gaiden combat

Is Like A Dragon Gaiden on Nintendo Switch?

Unfortunately, Like a Dragon Gaiden won’t be available on the Nintendo Switch. The game will only be released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

In a 2022 interview with Gamespot, RGG Studio head Masayoshi Yokoyama explained that the reason why any of the Yakuza games are not available on the Nintendo Switch is due to the console’s family-friendly approach and its target audience being much younger, which the Yakuza series doesn’t cater to.

This might be disappointing for a lot of players, especially considering that games like Mortal Kombat 1 and Doom, which are total gore fests, have made their way to the Nintendo Switch.

That’s all we have to say about Like A Dragon Gaiden’s potential release on the Nintendo Switch. You can check out our other content for the game here.