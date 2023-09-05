Will Lies of P be on Steam Deck?

The new Souls-inspired title, Lies of P, launches very soon, but will it come to the Steam Deck for some good old-fashioned portable fun?

Lies of P is drumming up all the attention as it approaches launch. With Bloodborne’s rumored PC port still a long way off from ever existing, and From Software returning to its roots with Armored Core 6, there’s a yearning—a yearning to have butts handed to people on plates.

There’s good news though, for players wanting to experience a Bloodborne-style game on the go, as the Lies of P demo has given us much more information than expected.

Hitting Steam during the Indie Next Fest, we have a great indication of how the upcoming Bloodborne-esque title will perform. Thankfully, due to the game’s nature and the Steam Deck’s impressive power, it looks to be running flawlessly.

In videos and our own tests, the demo ran at nearly 60FPS at default performance system settings, after minimal in-game settings tweaks. It also runs natively, with the best results at the moment being in Proton Experimental for us. Your mileage might vary though.

Lies of P best settings for Steam Deck

Neowiz Games, Round 8 Studio

We recommend setting the game down to medium or tinkering with High settings for best performance. If you do go on High, put on FSR 2.0. While it doesn’t look the best compared to other supersamplings, it’s far and away better than the baked-in FSR 1.0 on the Steam Deck’s graphical options menu.

Lies of P is quite light on its software feet, but we’ve only experienced the demo so far. However, we don’t suspect that things similar to what happened with Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck, where the late game ran considerably worse, to happen here. Lies of P should be a 60FPS, Steam Deck powerhouse as far as our estimations go.

