LEGO reveals Disney Princess themed sets for 2024: Frozen & more

New Disney Princess-themed LEGO sets are on their way in 2024, you won’t want to be late to the ball on this one.

Disney houses a lot under its Mickey Mouse-shaped roof, from Pixar to Marvel to Star Wars, with almost every new Disney property coming with its own line of LEGO sets. So, while we wait for the next big Disney movie TV show, we can delve into the world of upcoming Disney LEGO sets.

The Disney Princesses continue to live in the limelight outside of the films, this time through brand new LEGO sets arriving next year, featuring classic princesses and fresh faces from Cinderella to Frozen and many more.

New LEGO Disney Princess sets coming in 2024

There are the new LEGO Disney Princess themed sets coming very soon in early 2024, all of these sets are also created with the LEGO Friends line of sets style in mind.

LEGO Disney Rapunzel’s Tower & The Snuggly Duckling – 43241

The LEGO Disney Rapunzel’s Tower & The Snuggly Duckling set will contain 623 pieces making up Rapunzel’s verticle prison and the tavern where Rapunzel and Flynn Rider are serenaded by ruffians in Tangled. This set will feature three minifigures of Rapunzel, Mother Gothel, and Flynn Rider. It aims for a release date of January 1, 2024, and will cost $84.99 from the LEGO Store.

LEGO Disney Princess Market Adventure – 43246

The upcoming LEGO Disney Princess Market Adventure set will come with 817 pieces and four Minifigures. These four make up the four stores run by famous Disney Princesses. They include Ariel, Cinderella, Aurora, and Tiana. This set will release on January 1, 2024, and will cost $99.99.

LEGO Disney Elsa’s Frozen Castle – 43238

The LEGO Disney Elsa’s Frozen Castle will contain 163 pieces making up Elsa’s castle. Included are a small swing and slide area with a spinning dance floor on the second floor. Two minifigures of Elsa and Anna star in this set alongside Bruni and a baby reindeer. This set will cost $44.99 and will be released on January 1, 2024.

LEGO Disney Mini Disney Ariel’s Castle – 40708

The upcoming LEGO Disney Mini Disney Ariel’s Castle set contains 557 pieces, making up a small model of the kingdom of Atlantica from The Little Mermaid, and also comes with a Minifigure of Princess Ariel. This set is due to be released on January 1, 2024, and will cost $39.99.

LEGO Disney Belle’s Storytime Horse Carriage – 43233

The new LEGO Disney Belle’s Storytime Horse Carriage will contain 62 pieces making up the horse-drawn carriage and comes with a Belle minifigure ready to read books wherever she goes. This set will be released on January 1, 2024, and will be priced at $15.99.

LEGO Disney Elsa’s Frozen Treats – 43234

The new LEGO Disney Elsa’s Frozen Treats set will come with 82 pieces, making up an ice cream cart with treats given out by an Elsa Minifigure with a Snowgie figure tagging along. This set will be released on January 1, 2024, and will be priced at $15.99.

Those are all of the LEGO Disney Princess theme sets coming our way in 2024, these would make a perfect gift for the little LEGO fan in your life. Although more mature LEGO enthusiasts may want more complex builds for their collection.

