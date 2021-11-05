Leaker claims Rockstar & Nintendo bringing new games to Switch after GTA Trilogy

An established Nintendo insider known to leak correct information in the past says that Rockstar Games is looking to bring more games to Switch following the release of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

On November 11, Nintendo fans will get their first taste of 3D Grand Theft Auto when the trilogy goes live and is available on the Switch for the first time.

While it’s unclear how well the games will perform on Nintendo hardware, more could be on the way, as SamusHunter revealed that Rockstar is working together with the Japanese gaming behemoth.

The cherry on top? It means we could finally end up seeing an updated version of hit titles such as Max Payne 3 and Red Dead Redemption.

Nintendo and Rockstar adapting RAGE engine on Switch

According to leaker SamusHunter, they received information from a source that Rockstar was looking to adapt the RAGE engine on Switch to bring new titles to the console.

The leaker also noted that they weren’t talking about the upcoming GTA Trilogy and it would be completely different games.

Following this, they recounted several titles on the engine including Red Dead Redemption 1 and 2, GTA 4 and GTA V, Midnight Club and Max Payne 3.

Titles developed with the RAGE engine:

-GTA IV and V

-RDR and RDR 2

-Midnight Club

-Max Payne 3

— Samus Hunter | Nintendo Leak and News Inside (@SamusHunter2) November 5, 2021

“As a personal speculation, I think the first title might be Red Dead Redemption,” they noted.

With GTA 5 being “expanded and enhanced” on PS5 and Xbox Series X plus a standalone version of GTA Online coming, it will be interesting to see if Switch users can get in on the action.

That said, seeing Max Payne 3 with updated visuals and gameplay could be amazing too, so there is lots of potential with this rumored agreement between the two companies.

As always, take all these leaks with a grain of salt until something is confirmed, but hopefully, we end up seeing more of Rockstar’s hits on Nintendo Switch in the near future.