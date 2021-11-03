Did Rockstar just cancel Bully 2? Take-Two statement sparks rumors

Rumors of Bully 2’s cancellation are swirling after developer Take-Two scrapped a 53 million dollar project on Nov 3.

Bully 2’s development progress has been something of a mystery over the years, and the waters have become even murkier due to reports of a major cancellation happening at Rockstar’s parent company.

There are few confirmed details around this cancellation, but the early news had fans jumping to conclusions about whether this development was tied to the fate of the school-based franchise.

Here’s what we know about the situation so far.

Has Rockstar canceled Bully 2?

A report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier suggests that the canceled project was not Bully 2, but an unannounced project from Take-Two’s other studio 2K Games

“Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s 2K Games has canceled an unannounced project from developer Hangar 13, according to people familiar with the decision. The company, in its earnings statement Wednesday, said it had taken a charge of $53 million, for ending “further development of an unannounced title in its pipeline.”

NEWS: Take-Two/2K has canceled a new game from Hangar 13, code-named Volt, which has been in development in various forms since 2017, sources tell Bloomberg. Today’s earnings suggest that the project cost $53 million. Not yet clear if there will be layoffs https://t.co/qnJkrIOnKg — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 3, 2021

Little is known about whether Bully 2 is still in development or not though.

The last time the game was in the spotlight was in June of 2021 when speculation surrounding Grand Theft Auto 5’s release date had fans questioning whether or not the studio was focusing on a follow-up to Jimmy Hopkins’ schoolyard adventure.

Rockstar has so far been reluctant to speak on plans for a potential sequel, but that hasn’t changed the rabid desire from fans of the franchise.