Zen Zenless Zero, the latest project from HoYoverse, received a brand new trailer at Gamescom and it has got fans wondering if the game features an open world like its predecessor Genshin Impact. Here’s everything we know about exploration in the upcoming release.

Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail have both taken over the gacha game realm by acquiring a dedicated worldwide fanbase and a lot of success in their short life cycles so far, but that hasn’t stopped HoYoverse from showing off their next title, Zen Zenless Zero.

Set in a futuristic world known as New Eridu, in Zen Zenless Zero players will be navigating dangerous alternative dimensions called ‘Hollows’ where they’ll take on enemies in fast-paced action combat.

We received a new look at the action title at this year’s Gamescom Opening Night Live, and this has got fans curious as to whether the game will feature an open world, so here’s what we know so far.

Is Zen Zenless Zero open world?

HoYoverse Zen Zenless Zero is an exciting action title from HoYoverse.

No, Zen Zenless Zero is not open world. Unlike Genshin Impact, you won’t have a big open world to explore in the game. Instead, the core gameplay loop plays out much more like a dungeon crawler with the player entering the ‘Hollows’ portals to undertake commissions.

When you’re not fighting your way through the alternative dimensions, the city of New Eridu acts as a kind of hub, where you can watch the game’s cutscenes and purchase food buffs that will improve your stats in combat.

Unlike the developer’s previous titles, Zen Zenless Zero will feature some roguelike elements which should make the gameplay stand out from the battles in Genshin and the turn-based combat of Honkai Star Rail.

From what HoYoverse has revealed so far, we certainly don’t expect a big open world like Genshin Impact’s Teyvat, but there seems to be plenty of content on offer — including different commissions and a lot of vibrant characters to meet.

That's everything we know about whether Zen Zenless Zero is open world or not.