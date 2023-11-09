Is Zenless Zone Zero coming to Steam Deck?

Zenless Zone Zero is the brand new and upcoming title by HoYoverse, that is set for release in the month of December. Here is everything you need to about Zenless Zone Zero on the Steam Deck.

HoYoverse has become one of the biggest companies when it comes to free-to-play games in the market. Titles like Honkai Impact 3, Genshin Impact, and Honkai Star Rail have gathered massive fan following across the world.

Therefore, with all the experience in hand, HoYoverse has started work on Zenless Zone Zero, a brand new title. Naturally, players are excited and eager to learn about the platforms this game will be playable on.

Here is what we know about Zenless Zone Zero on the Steam Deck.

HoYoverse Zenless Zone Zero is unlikely to release on the Steam Deck

Will Zenless Zone Zero be available on the Steam Deck?

Currently, we have no information on whether Zeneless Zone Zero will become available on the Steam Deck. However, going by their previous games, the chances of this happening are extremely low. HoYoverse, in all of its previous titles, has never released its games on popular digital marketplaces like Steam and Epic Games Store.

Instead, they have their own client which can be downloaded from the official website. This client controls everything related to the game including updating and launching. If you want to take part in microtransactions, you have to do it from the in-game store or the official HoYoverse website.

Therefore, the chances of the game becoming available on the Steam Deck is quite minimal. There are a few unofficial means through which you can play the previous titles on Steam Deck, but that is not recommended as you might end up getting banned.

If it does become available on the Steam Deck, we will update this section with the necessary details.

This is all that we know about Zenless Zone Zero on the Steam Deck. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our Zenless Zone Zero hub at Dexerto.