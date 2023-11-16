Is Zenless Zone Zero free to play & is it gacha?

Is Zenless Zone Zero free to play and is it a gacha game? Well, here’s everything we currently know about this highly-anticipated anime game.

Zenless Zone Zero is a highly anticipated anime game that aims to make a splash when it releases. With its stylish cast of characters and sleek-looking combat, HoYoverse’s latest title could be the perfect accompaniment to Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail.

With Zenless Zone Zero entering its beta phase, many players will be wondering if the game will be free to play. So, here’s whether Zenless Zone Zero will be free to play and if it will feature any gacha elements.

Is Zenless Zone Zero free to play?

HoYoverse Zeenless Zone Zero will bee free too play when it releases.

Yes, Zenless Zone Zero will be free to play when it releases. While we don’t know much about the game, we do know that will be available on PC, iOS, and Android. However, while Zenless Zone Zero will be free to play, it will likely feature microtransactions that enable players to roll on banners.

After all, HoYoverse’s other popular free to play games like Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact feature microtransactions. While these don’t impact the gameplay, they do enable players to purchase more rolls, which in turn, unlock more characters.

There are also features like the premium battle pass and character skins. Because of this, Zenless Zone Zero will likely feature premium currency.

Is Zenless Zone Zero a gacha game?

HoYoverse has yet to reveal whether Zenless Zone Zero will feature any gacha elements. However, t’s extremely likely, given the developers have a track record of releasing gacha games.

Zenless Zone Zero’s combat is also tailored around its pool of unique characters, so players will likely need to roll on banners to unlock them all.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about whether Zenless Zone Zero is free to play and if it’s a gacha game. Make sure you check out our Zenless Zone Zero release hub for more information surrounding the game.