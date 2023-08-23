Is Zenless Zone Zero coming to Nintendo Switch? Well, our guide has everything you need to know about this new anime game.

While Zenless Zone Zero has yet to receive a release date, Nintendo Switch players will be wondering whether HoYoverse’s latest title will be making its way to the portable console. After all, being able to take your adventure on the go is always going to be a bonus for any gamer.

However, given the developer’s track record with the Genshin Impact Switch release, many Switch players are undoubtedly on the fence. So, to get you up to speed with the latest information, we’ve covered everything we know about whether Zenless Zone Zero’s will be playable on Switch.

HoYoverse Zenless Zone Zero is the next game from HoYoverse.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal whether Zenless Zone Zero will be coming to Nintendo Switch. However, we do know that the game will be coming to both PC and mobile. While there has been no official word on a Zenless Zone Zero Switch release date, the developers do have a history of releasing their games on console.

In fact, Genshin Impact has been in development for Nintendo’s portable console for over two years. While this doesn’t exactly confirm whether Zenless Zone Zero ever see a release on Switch, it could be a possibility in the future.

Given the Switch port of Genshin was announced back in January 2020, a potential Zenless Zone Zero release could be a while off. As always, we’ll be sure to update this article as soon as we receive official information.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our Zenless Zone Zero release hub for all the latest news and details.