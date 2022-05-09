Everything we know about Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero is a brand-new AAA open-world action-adventure game from the developers behind Genshin Impact. Here’s everything we know so far about HoYoverse’s upcoming title.

While Genshin Impact continues to prove incredibly popular, HoYoverse has revealed details on its next open-world title – Zenless Zone Zero. Last year, the developers hinted at this title when they revealed details on their official LinkedIn page. Since then, news surrounding Zenless Zone Zero has been rather scarce.

However, there are few details that we now know about the open-world action game, including the game’s official reveal date. Whether you wish to find out more about the Zenless Zone Zero, release date and gameplay reveal trailer, then have you covered.

Advertisement

Contents

Is there a Zenless Zone Zero release date?

There currently is no confirmed release date for Zenless Zone Zero. With that in mind, it’s likely we’ll receive an official announcement from HoYoverse later this year. This would outline whether the upcoming title will be released in 2022 or in 2023.

Read More: Genshin Impact on Nintendo Switch

We’ll be updating this section as soon as we hear more information, so make sure you bookmark this page for all the latest information on the Zenless Zero release date.

Zenless Zone Zero reveal trailer

HoYoverse is set to reveal Zenless Zone Zero on May 13th, 2022. This news was announced via the game’s official teaser website, which has a countdown timer and a brief audio recording.

Advertisement

The transcription of the news flash says: “Dear citizens, a sub-Hollow disaster has occurred in the district you are traveling to. We are playing a special entertainment channel for you to enjoy while you wait.”

More details will likely be revealed when the Zenless Zone Zero trailer is released.

Zenless Zone Zero gameplay

While there is no official gameplay from Zenless Zone Zero, we do know that the game is a “brand-new AAA open-world action-adventure game featuring shooting-based gameplay within a living, breathing paranormal world.”

This means Zenless Zone Zero gameplay will likely be very different from both Genshin Impact and the turn-based combat seen in Honkai: Star Rail.

Advertisement

So, there you have it, everything we currently know about Zenless Zone Zero. Make sure you check our other HoYoverse game guides below for all the latest information.

How to get Mora | How to get free characters | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | All Cryo characters | All Electro characters | All Geo characters | All Pyro characters | Genshin Impact banner: What is the current banner? | Genshin Impact daily login rewards