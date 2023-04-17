Is Wuthering Waves pay to win? Or can you play through the game without spending any money? Well, here’s everything we know so far.

Wuthering Waves is the latest free to play anime game that aims to rival the likes of Genshin Impact and Tower of Fantasy. However, those looking to delve into the upcoming open world game will be wondering whether Wuthering Waves is pay to win.

After all, it’s good to know whether you’ll need to part with your hard-earned cashing in order to get hold of the best Wuthering Waves characters and weapons. So, if you’re aiming to play the game when it releases or just wish to know whether Wuthering Waves is P2W, then we have outlined everything you need to know.

Is Wuthering Waves pay to win?

Kuro Game Wuthering Waves aims to rival the likes of Genshin Impact.

We currently don’t have any details on whether Wuthering Waves includes any pay to win elements. However, the game will be free to play on both PC, Android, and iOS. Whether players will be able to pay for powerful items that enhance their characters remains to be seen, but given the game’s F2P status, it could include some form of microtransactions.

This will likely enable players to purchase premium currency, which can be used to roll on character banners and purchase a battle pass should there be one. However, Kuro Game’s previous game, Punishing: Gray Raven is known to be incredibly free to play friendly.

So, it’s safe to speculate that Wuthering Waves may follow a similar pattern. Competitors like Genshin Impact also don’t feature any pay to win elements, with players able to unlock characters and Artifact sets without spending any money.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about whether Wuthering Waves will be pay to win. Make sure you check out our Wuthering Waves hub for all the latest news and updates and guides below:

