Temtem is finally out of its early access period and has many fans excited, but is the Pokemon-styled game free to play?

Temtem is an MMO creature-collection adventure game, revolving around a concept similar to that of Pokemon. You get to channel your inner creature tamer and collect as many Temtems as you want in this massive world.

The game was in early access for more than two years and it finally launched worldwide on September 6, 2022, for different platforms. Whether it’s traveling alongside your Temtem squad, catching new critters, battling other Tamers, or customizing your house, there’s plenty to do.

However, is Temtem free to play? Well, our hub has the answer to that with everything you need to know.

Crema Temtem is not available on Xbox Game Pass yet.

Is Temtem free to play?

Unfortunately, Temtem is not free to play. Players will need to buy a copy from the storefront of the platform they want to play the game on.

This Standard edition of the game costs $44.99 while the Deluxe Edition costs $64.99. Apart from the base game, the Deluxe Edition also includes early access to some bonus cosmetic content – Camo Shorts Hair Bandana, Camo Long Hair Bandana, Camo Fatigues, and Camo Rucksack.

It is available on almost every platform including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam and HumbleBundle).

The good news is that the game supports full cross-platform progression and makes switching between devices seamless.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about whether Temtem is free to play or not. For more info about the game, be sure to check our other Temtem tips and guides:

