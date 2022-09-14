Temtem redeem codes (September 2022) – How to get free rewards

Temtem is a brand new monster collecting title with an engaging MMO twist featuring redeemable codes that can make tamers experiences even more rewarding. If you want to grab some free rewards during your adventure across the Airborne Archipelago, we’ve got a rundown of all the redeem codes available in September 2022.

Temtem has finally launched after two years in early access, and plenty of new tamers are getting stuck into the vast amount of content the game has to offer, including catching the best creatures, battling Dojo masters, and completing challenging endgame activities.

There are a lot of exciting customization and cosmetic items available in Temtem – including costumes and furniture – and the game also features a premium currency called Nova that can be used to purchase exclusive items in the rotating in-game shop.

As Temtem is a live service MMO, it’s likely that redeem codes could provide additional Nova for players. So, if you’ve got your eye on a particular item and need some extra currency, you’ll want to keep an eye out for them. Here are all the current Temtem codes available for September 2022.

Updated September 14, 2022, to check for codes.

Are there any active Temtem codes?

Crema You can redeem codes through the redeem page found in the game’s main menu.

There are currently no active codes for players to claim, which was double-checked on September 14, 2022.

We’ll be sure to update this page as soon as new codes are released, so make sure to check back regularly and also follow the game’s developers on Twitter where codes may be shared in the future!

How to redeem codes in Temtem?

It only takes a few short steps to redeem codes in Temtem. We’ve outlined everything you need to do to claim your rewards below:

Launch Temtem on your device.

One in-game, you’ll find a “Redeem” option located in the main menu.

After you’ve selected the option, the code page will open – simply enter your code in the box and hit “Redeem!’

That’s it! Your code will now be redeemed.

All expired Temtem codes

There are currently no expired codes, but when Temtem codes do expire and can no longer be redeemed in game, we’ll be sure to move them to the table below.

That’s everything we know about Temtem codes for September 2022! For more Temtem content, check out our guides below:

