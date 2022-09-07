Does Temtem have crossplay and cross-progression?

Does Temtem have crossplay? Find out whether the Pokemon-inspired MMO has crossplay between PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.

Temtem is the latest creature collecting game that is proving popular on PC and console and while it may look similar to Pokemon, it aims to distinguish itself with its unique battle system and multiplayer elements.

In fact, the colorful world of Temtem can be experienced with other players. Whether it’s playing through the game’s story mode or taking on other Tamers in intense PvP battles, there’s certainly a heavy emphasis on community.

While Tamers will be busy discovering the best Temtems, there are two important questions that need answering: Is Temtem crossplay and does it feature cross-progression? Well, fortunately, our handy hub has the answer to this question.

Does Temtem have crossplay & cross-progression?

Crema Temtem crossplay makes adventuring even more fun.

Yes, Temtem features full crossplay and cross-progression between PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. This means your character’s progress, resources, and Temtem will be shared between all platforms.

More importantly, you’ll also be able to play with and against other Tamers on any platform. So, if you wish to battle, trade, or play co-op with your friends across multiple devices without purchasing multiple copies, then Temtem enables you to do exactly that.

Simply login into the game and begin your adventure either solo or team up with other players for some jolly teamwork.

There you have it, everything you need to know about crossplay and cross-progression in Temtem. Make sure you check out our Temtem page for all the latest news and information on the creature-collecting game.

