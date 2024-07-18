Monster Hunter Now players angered by Swimsuit skin price that costs more than MH World

The Monster Hunter Now Summer event is live, allowing players to hunt Mizutsune and join the game’s first ticketed event. However, the community isn’t happy with the “greedy” pricing of its new summer-themed cosmetic.

Monster Hunter Now layered armor sets can give your Hunter a fresh look, with many incorporating seasonal styles. While their introduction in the Season Pass has been met with positive reactions, the recent Swimsuit cosmetic has fans outraged.

While the regular version of the cosmetic can be purchased for 600 Gems ($4.99/£4.99) via the in-game store, it’s the alternate recolor that is causing a scene.

Article continues after ad

Posting on the official Monster Hunter Now Reddit page, the game’s community voiced their anger of over the “greedy” pricing. “$50 for a Swimsuit recolor? I understand it’s supposed to be a ‘bonus’ for the gem purchase, but locking a cosmetic behind a $50 purchase is insane,” wrote one player. “Either Niantic finally stepped in or they must be smoking Earth Crystal over there.”

Article continues after ad

The new Seaside B Outfit Premium Pack, not to be confused with the regular Seaside A Outfit Pack will set you back $49.99/£49.99. It’s important to note, that the bundle does come with 5,500 Gems, which grants more than the regular 4,500 Gem pack ($29.99/£29.99).

Article continues after ad

However, the community believes the recolor is still not worth the money, especially when you can get Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition for $39.99/£3.499.

“At that price point, this thing is just a whale badge,” replied one Hunter. “Want people to know you drop mad cash on this game? Tired of spending crazy money but having nothing to visually represent that fact to others? Act now.”

Despite the negativity around the recolor price, the community has praised the regular A version. “The 600 Gems for the Type A Swimsuit is a great example of how they should do the cosmetics in this game,” explained one player. “However, tying it to a megatransaction like this should rightfully get them flamed.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Of course, you can still enjoy the Dancing in the Tempest Part II event without purchasing the layered armor, so be sure to read about all the new additions here. Additionally, if you’re looking for some free items then our MHN codes page has you covered.