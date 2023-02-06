Sons of the Forest PC requirements – Minimum & recommended specs

Sons of the Forest PC system requirements have been revealed, so here are both the minimum and recommended hardware needed to run the survival horror game.
Sons of the Forest aims to deliver plenty of scares when it releases later this month. Not only will players need decent survival skills to overcome the games of the cannibal-infested island, but adventurers will also need to meet the minimum PC requirements.
After all, having FPS issues or random crashes can lead to some incredibly frustrating deaths, especially if they could have been avoided.
So, if you’re wondering whether you can run Sons of the Forest on your current setup or just wish to know what the minimum and recommended specs are, then our Sons of the Forest PC requirements guide has you covered.
Sons of the Forest minimum specs
Here are all the Sons of the Forest minimum specs, which can be found below:
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300x
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 20 GB available space
It’s important to note, that for the best gameplay experience, an SSD is also required. This will enable you to avoid any lengthy loading screens, which offers a much smoother experience. So, be sure to download the game onto an SSD if you have access to one.
Sons of the Forest recommended specs
Here are all the Sons of the Forest recommended specs, which can be found below:
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700k or AMD Ryzen 5 3600x
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1080Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 20 GB available space
So, there you have it, that's everything you need to know about Sons of the Forest PC requirements.