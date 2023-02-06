Sons of the Forest PC requirements – Minimum & recommended specs

Sons of the Forest PC system requirements have been revealed, so here are both the minimum and recommended hardware needed to run the survival horror game.

Sons of the Forest aims to deliver plenty of scares when it releases later this month. Not only will players need decent survival skills to overcome the games of the cannibal-infested island, but adventurers will also need to meet the minimum PC requirements.

After all, having FPS issues or random crashes can lead to some incredibly frustrating deaths, especially if they could have been avoided.

So, if you’re wondering whether you can run Sons of the Forest on your current setup or just wish to know what the minimum and recommended specs are, then our Sons of the Forest PC requirements guide has you covered.

Article continues after ad

Sons of the Forest minimum specs

Endnight Games Sons of the Forest can be played on low-end hardware.

Here are all the Sons of the Forest minimum specs, which can be found below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300x

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 20 GB available space

It’s important to note, that for the best gameplay experience, an SSD is also required. This will enable you to avoid any lengthy loading screens, which offers a much smoother experience. So, be sure to download the game onto an SSD if you have access to one.

Sons of the Forest recommended specs

Here are all the Sons of the Forest recommended specs, which can be found below:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700k or AMD Ryzen 5 3600x

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1080Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 20 GB available space

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Sons of the Forest PC requirements. Be sure to check out our gaming page for all the latest news, guides, and updates.