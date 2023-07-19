Is Payday 3 coming to Nintendo Switch?

If you’re a Nintendo Switch fan wondering if Payday 3 is going to bust down the doors of the iconic console, you’re in the right place. Our guide will cover everything you need to know and it would be a crime if you left without your answer.

The Payday franchise has seen tremendous success over the years. Its adrenaline-inducing heists, diverse characters, and strategic teamplay elements have made the game a mainstay in the gaming community and multiplayer space.

Given its popularity, many Nintendo Switch gamers have been wondering about the possibility of Payday 3 coming to their consoles. So, it’s our job to not keep you held stage any longer and deliver a top-notch guide you can take to the bank.

Overkill Software

Will Payday 3 be on Nintendo Switch?

The direct answer to this burning question is, unfortunately, no. As of the time of writing, there are no announced plans to release Payday 3 on the Nintendo Switch platform.

It seems the creators have chosen to focus on other platforms, primarily the latest generation of consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as PC. This decision might be driven by the demand for high-performance gameplay and advanced graphic capabilities that the Nintendo Switch might struggle to deliver with Payday 3’s likely requirements.

Starbreeze Studios has not released an official statement regarding their decision to exclude the Nintendo Switch from their platform list for Payday 3. However, it doesn’t mean that all hope is lost though.

Although it took nearly five years, Payday 2 did eventually release on the Nintendo Switch. Meaning, the new game won’t launch on Switch, but it could very well arrive later on.

If this is the case, you can rest assured that we’ll be on the case to let you know of any changes.

Payday 3 will be here before you know it. To get you up to speed even more, here are some other guides for the upcoming FPS entry:

