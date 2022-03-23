Is Monster Hunter Rise coming to PS5 & Xbox Series X|S?

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak’s release is on the horizon, but for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S fans, many will be wondering whether Capcom’s beast-slaying title will be launching on these platforms.

As we get closer to the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak release date, Switch and PC players will be preparing for the new content. However, Monster Hunter fans on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S have still yet to dive into the world of Kamura on these consoles.

This is obviously a shame for Hunters who want to take down the game’s new creatures and utilize the exciting Wirebug and Wyvern Riding mechanics. With all that being said, will Monster Hunter Rise be released on PlayStation and Xbox in the future? We’ve got everything you need to know right here.

Is Monster Hunter Rise coming to PlayStation & Xbox?

As of writing, Capcom has revealed no plans to release Monster Hunter Rise on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S.

Currently, Monster Hunter Rise and its Sunbreak expansion are only available for purchase on PC and Nintendo Switch. This means players who are looking to delve into the latest title and its subsequent DLC will need to play on the above systems.

Will Monster Hunter Rise be released on Xbox and PlayStation in the future?

While Capcom has not officially announced any plans on future Monster Hunter Rise system releases, that doesn’t mean it won’t happen. In fact, Monster Hunter World famously released on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The fact that Rise was originally ported to PC over from the Switch also makes this an exciting possibility. Whether the devs release an Ultimate edition that includes both Rise and Sunbreak remains to be seen, but we’ll update this section as soon as we hear more details.

So, there you have it, everything we know about Monster Hunter Rise on PlayStation and Xbox. Make sure you check out our Monster Hunter Rise page for all the latest news and updates.

