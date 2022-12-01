James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

Wondering if Monster Hunter Rise is coming to Xbox Game Pass? Find out everything we know about Capcom’s beastly game and its release on Microsoft’s subscription service.

Monster Hunter Rise was released on Nintendo Switch and PC to critical success, but the game has seemingly missed a PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S release. This is certainly a shame for Monster Hunter fans across both systems, especially since Monster Hunter World and its subsequent Iceborne expansion proved so popular.

However, those looking to play Capcom’s latest monster-slaying RPG will be wondering whether Monster Hunter Rise will be making its way to Game Pass on both Xbox and PC.

After all, Game Pass enables players to download and play titles from a huge catalog of genres.

So, if you’re looking to take down all the toothy terrors in Monster Hunter Rise, then our handy hub has you covered with everything you need to know.

Is Monster Hunter Rise coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Capcom A Monster Hunter Rise Xbox Game Pass release would prove popular.

As of writing, Monster Hunter Rise is not currently available on Xbox Game Pass. However, an exciting report from Insider Gaming has revealed that Monster Hunter Rise will potentially release on Game Pass on January 20, 2023.

The game is reportedly coming to the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. This is obviously incredibly exciting news for Hunters who have yet to play the Switch and PC versions of the game.

However, just like with all leaks and rumors, this news should be taken with a grain of salt. We’ll be sure to update this page once we hear official confirmation from Capcom, so be sure to bookmark this article and check back regularly.

In the meantime, check out our Monster Hunter Rise page for all the latest news and guides.