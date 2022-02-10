Where to find Monster Broth in Monster Hunter Rise – all locations

Monster Broth is an item that is needed to create a huge variety of weapons, armor, and even a handy decoration in Monster Hunter Rise. Here are all of the locations where you can find this versatile monster material.

Monster Broth can be tricky to obtain in Monster Hunter Rise. Unlike other materials in the game, this substance often requires a special technique in order to increase your chances of obtaining it.

As a result, farming Monster Broth is difficult if you don’t know where to begin searching. If you’re looking to forge the game’s powerful weapons and armor, then you’ll need to obtain a lot of Monster Broth.

Fortunately, our handy guide will have you farming this item in no time, so make sure you check out all the tips below to get started.

How to get Monster Broth in Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Broth is obtained from High Rank Altaroth, Bnahabra, Rachnoid, Volvidon, and Rakna-Kadaki. However, the two monsters that have the highest drop rate for Monster Broth are Altaroth and Bnahabra.

Altaroth has a 25% chance of dropping it, while Bnahabra has a 28% chance. This means you’ll want to focus on farming these two bugs if you wish to increase the amount of Monster Broth you get.

Once you’ve located them, simply throw down a Poison Smoke Bomb or shoot them with poison rounds. Wait for the poison to kill them, then carve them for a chance to obtain your Monster Broth prize.

It’s important to note that you won’t get any Monster Broth if you obliterate these bugs, so make sure you keep that Great Sword safely tucked away.

Altaroth location in Monster Hunter Rise

Altaroth are located in areas 12 and 14 of the Flooded Forest. However, as noted above, these creatures only drop Monster Broth in High Rank Quests and Expeditions.

As a result, we recommend going on a Hub Expedition when an outbreak is present as this will increase the amount that will spawn.

Bnahabra location in Monster Hunter Rise

Bnahabra can be found in areas 11 and 12 of the Shrine Ruins. Just like the Altaroth, Bnahabra only drops Monster Broth in High Rank Quests and Expeditions.

Once again, we recommend going on a Hub Expedition when a Bnahabra outbreak is present to ensure you’re in with the best chance of locating the item.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about farming Monster Broth in Monster Hunter Rise. Make sure you check out our Monster Hunter page for all the latest news, guides, and updates.

