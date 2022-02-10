Where to find High-quality Pelt in Monster Hunter Rise – all locations

High-quality Pelt is a material in Monster Hunter Rise that is needed to make various weapons and armors, so here are all of the locations where you can find this premium hide.

Unlike other materials in Monster Hunter Rise, High-quality Pelt doesn’t come from the game’s monolithic monsters. This makes it a little more tricky to find, especially when you have no idea where to begin looking.

Just like the Speartuna location, Monster Hunter Rise is home to all kinds of materials that players need to farm in order to forge powerful weapons and armor.

Whether you’re looking to craft a new weapon or make some new threads in the game, our Monster Hunter Rise High-quality Pelt guide has you covered.

How to get High-quality Pelt in Monster Hunter Rise

High-quality Pelt is harvested from High Rank Kelbi and Anteka. Kelbi have a 45% chance of dropping High-quality Pelt, while Anteka have an 18% chance of yielding this material.

As a result, we recommend farming Kelbi if you wish to drastically increase your chances of obtaining the pelt.

Kelbi location in Monster Hunter Rise

Kelbi are located in areas 11 and 13 of the Shrine Ruins. However, as noted above, these deer-like creatures only appear in High Rank Quests and Expeditions, which means you’ll need to complete Low Rank before you can carve High-quality Pelts from them.

Anteka location in Monster Hunter Rise

Anteka are located in areas 1 and 6 of the Frost Islands. It’s important to note that Anteka have a lower chance of dropping High-quality Pelts, which means you may need to kill a few before they give you this item.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about farming High-quality Pelt in Monster Hunter Rise.

