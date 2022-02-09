Monster Hunter Rise Speartuna location: Where is it and what is it used for?

Speartuna is a material in Monster Hunter Rise that is needed to make various weapons and armors, so here’s where you can find this elusive fish.

Speartuna locations can be tricky to find in Monster Hunter Rise, especially if you don’t even know where to look. After all, Rise is home to all kinds of materials that players need to farm in order to forge powerful weapons and armor sets.

While the vast majority of materials are harvested from the colossal beasts that roam the lands, there are certain items that must be gathered via other means. In fact, hunters that are looking to get their hands on the Vaik Mail S and Vaik Braces S will need two Speartuna to forge these meta armor pieces.

Whether you’re looking to make weapons from the game’s Speartuna Tree or just wish to know where to catch this fish, then our Monster Hunter Rise Speartuna location guide has you covered.

Speartuna location in Monster Hunter Rise

Speartuna can be found in Area 3 of the Frost Islands. However, this fish only appears in High Rank Quests and Expeditions, which means you’ll need to complete Low Rank before you can net yourself a bounty of Speartuna.

Simply select an Expedition from the quest counter and run over to Area 3 and look out for the small fishing spot. If you’re struggling to find the Speartuna location, then we’ve marked the exact area on the map below.

As the name suggests, Speartuna resembles a long spear and has a similar appearance to a swordfish. Once you have found one, simply aim your fishing rod and throw the lure into the water.

Speartuna doesn’t require any bait to catch and it is incredibly easy to farm. Once you have found the Speartuna location, simply wait for them to respawn or reset the Expedition/Quest to refresh the pool’s current fish.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about Speartuna locations in Monster Hunter Rise. Make sure you check out our Monster Hunter page for all the latest news and updates.

