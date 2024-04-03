Helldivers 2 01.000.201 patch notes: Crash fix, known issues, more

Helldivers 2 01.000.201 patch fixes a crucial issue that made its way into the game with the April 2 update. Here’s everything added in these most recent Helldivers 2 patch notes.

The 01.000.200 patch was a major update for Helldivers 2, introducing a bunch of mission balances, several buffs for weapons, and nerfed multiple enemies. It’s gone over well with most players, however, the title has been randomly crashing in certain instances. Arrowhead has already taken note though and has quickly released a hotfix.

The crash issue was caused in most cases when accessing the Acquisitions menu. While this has been fixed with the Helldivers 2 01.000.201 patch, devs are aware of some known and ongoing issues that are yet to be fixed that hopefully will be touched on in coming patches.

Arrowhead

Full Helldivers 2 01.000.201 patch notes

The full Helldivers 2 01.000.201 patch notes are listed below:

Fixes

Fix for a common crash which occurred when accessing the Acquisitions menu

Known Issues (Unchanged from patch 1.000.200)

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.

