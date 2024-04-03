Helldivers 2 01.000.201 patch notes: Crash fix, known issues, more

Helldivers 2 01.000.201 patch notes: Crash fix, known issues, moreArrowhead Game Studios
Helldivers 2 01.000.201 patch fixes a crucial issue that made its way into the game with the April 2 update. Here’s everything added in these most recent Helldivers 2 patch notes.
The 01.000.200 patch was a major update for Helldivers 2, introducing a bunch of mission balances, several buffs for weapons, and nerfed multiple enemies. It’s gone over well with most players, however, the title has been randomly crashing in certain instances. Arrowhead has already taken note though and has quickly released a hotfix.
The crash issue was caused in most cases when accessing the Acquisitions menu. While this has been fixed with the Helldivers 2 01.000.201 patch, devs are aware of some known and ongoing issues that are yet to be fixed that hopefully will be touched on in coming patches.
Full Helldivers 2 01.000.201 patch notes
The full Helldivers 2 01.000.201 patch notes are listed below:
Fixes
- Fix for a common crash which occurred when accessing the Acquisitions menu
Known Issues (Unchanged from patch 1.000.200)
These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.
- Game might crash when picking up a snowball or throwing back a grenade
- Various issues involving friend invites and cross-play:
- Cross-platform friend invites might not show up in the Friend Requests tab.
- Players cannot unfriend other players befriended via friend code.
- Players cannot unblock players that were not in their Friends list beforehand.
- Players cannot befriend players with Steam names shorter than 3 characters.
- Explosive weapon stats include only direct hit damage but not explosive damage.
- Explosions do not break your limbs (except for when you fly into a rock).
- Planet liberation reaches 100% at the end of every Defend mission.
- Drowning in deep water with a Vitality Booster equipped puts Helldiver in a broken state.
- Stratagem beam might attach itself to an enemy but it will deploy to its original location.
- Some player customizations (like title or body type) may reset after restarting the game.