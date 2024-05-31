Helldivers 2 devs promise change to “ridiculous” new mission after player complaints

To help fight for democracy, it’s vital that Helldivers take part in all available missions to help take down the Terminids and the Automatons in Helldivers 2 – but one mission just doesn’t seem to be worth it until the devs deliver on their promised changes.

Despite all the PSN controversy and weapon-balancing issues, Helldivers 2 has continued to bring back its playerbase with new content. One such example is its most recent mission, tasking players to inject ‘Dark Fluid’ into the planet Meridia to destroy the world itself by causing it to collapse into a black hole.

However, while players were initially thrilled to see new content being added, that joy quickly turned to despair after diving onto the planet and realizing just how challenging the mission really is.

In fact, it’s so tough that thousands of players are swarming the Steam discussions page and sharing their frustrations through various Reddit Posts, with many claiming that “No one playtested this trash” while slamming various hitbox glitches, broken mission triggers, and frustrating bug spawns.

One player shared footage of the mission, revealing hundreds of Shriekers laying waste to the solo players, and that was on a trivial difficulty mission.

Such difficulty hasn’t phased players before, but the addition of this many Shriekers is bound to frustrate even the toughest of Helldivers.

However, the mission does look like it will be fixed soon, as a mod on the Helldivers 2 discord was quick to promise that “the team are aware of the issues regarding the current MO. Please give them time to look into them.”

It’s important to note that Major Orders are usually only four or five days long so if Arrowhead is aware of the issue and is looking into it, it’s likely a fix will be coming soon, although no specific day has been given yet.

It seems Arrowhead is working hard to look into the issues and will soon be fixing the mission itself – for now, it’s worth brushing up on your Terminid build or keeping the best weapons in Helldivers 2 in mind for your next tricky dive.