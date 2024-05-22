Helldivers 2 could be in trouble after player count plummets

Contents

Helldivers 2’s declining player count could mean a bleak future for matchmaking and Major Orders.

The lifeblood of any game is its playerbase, but few titles are as heavily impacted by the community as Helldivers 2. After all, you can’t fight for democracy or complete Major Orders without the help of a few friends or teammates.

So, when those teammates started to drop off after the PSN drama and the nerfs that constantly frustrate the community, many began wondering what the future of the game would be, especially in terms of matchmaking and the vital Major Orders.

In fact, many players have taken to the Helldivers 2 Reddit to share their concerns, with Major Orders being on the minds of thousands of Helldivers.

Article continues after ad

While many are showing their concerns through jokes, plenty of players are worried that the lack of players could cause impossible Major Orders and therefore not reward Helldivers with many medals, despite their efforts to complete the tasks at hand.

Article continues after ad

On top of this, the issues could bring back the same trouble Arrowhead had at the beginning of its release, honing in on the matchmaking problems.

But now, rather than the server not being able to handle that many players, there’ll be a lack of available matches for fans to take part in.

Naturally, a drop in players is expected after a release, but fans are still highlighting ways to reinvigorate the game once again.

Article continues after ad

“We just need a solid storyline and the Illuminate/4th faction” commented one user, while another echoed the same sentiment: “a solid war story with the Illuminate and a totally new faction would really make this game 100x better.”

While the player count is unlikely to skyrocket as much as it did upon release, it’s clear a good story and the Illuminate faction could turn the game around for its players – maybe then the Major Orders will remain achievable and players can grab some medals for their work.