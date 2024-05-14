Helldivers 2 May 14 patch notes: Crash fixes, purple question mark bug, more

Helldivers 2 has released another key patch, helping players struggling with crashes and any frustrating bugs. Here are the full Helldivers 2 May 14 patch notes, as well as everything that’s changed in the update.

With its nature as a live-service game, Helldivers 2 is constantly changing, with new metas appearing, weapons needing to be balanced, and certain bugs needing to be squashed (not just the Terminids). As such, new patches are pretty regular.

So, to help you keep on top of the game and see everything that’s changed, here are the full Helldivers 2 May 14 patch notes.

What’s changed in the Helldivers 2 May 14 patch?

Arrowhead Games

The primary focus of the May 14 Helldivers 2 patch notes is crash fixes. The patch has sorted out crashes when transitioning to or from a ship, when you’re in the loadout menu, and when a host left or a player hot joined a game – meaning your game should run a little smoother.

On top of this, the patch has given the AR-61 Tenderizer the correct color scheme and has fixed attachments that are showing up as purple question marks to some players in the tutorial.

Full Helldivers 2 May 14 patch notes

The full Helldivers 2 May 14 patch notes have been detailed below:

Overview

For this patch, we have made improvements and changes to the following areas:

Crash fixes

Misc fixes

Fixes

Crashes

Fixed a crash triggered when the host left after a player hot joined.

Fixed an occasional crash in the Loadout menu.

Fix for a rare crash when transitioning to or from the ship.

Misc Fixes

Fixed players getting stuck on the mission summary screen when the host leaves.

Fixed the issue of non-purchased Super Credits not being visible in the Warbond Overview screen (only relevant for Japanese release).

Optional account linking now available in the Account section of the in-game settings.

Fixed ‘Steam AppId supplied invalid or not allowed’ being shown due to a different error.

Fix attachments on weapons showing up as purple question marks in the tutorial in some cases.

Airburst proximity explosion is now triggered only by enemies & Helldivers.

The AR-61 Tenderizer now has the correct color scheme.

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.