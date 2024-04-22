Helldivers 2 devs reveal a “minor outage” is halting Major Order progression

Helldivers 2 is currently suffering a technical issue that is impacting the game’s ability to read progress on the current Major Order. Arrowhead is already working on a solution.

Helldivers 2 players have a storied history of rising to the challenge of the Major Orders devised for them by Game Master Joel. Their most recent effort resulted in the extermination of 2 billion Terminids in a single day.

However, for the brave soldiers of Super Earth, their next victory may not come so easily. Some technical hiccup has thrown a spanner in the works and could result in a failure of the current Major Order depending on how the devs repair it.

Article continues after ad

Now, the team at Arrowhead has responded in the most Helldivers 2 way possible — an in-character message from the Galactic Federation posted on the Helldivers 2 X account.

“Our galactic war systems are suffering a minor outage after the destruction of a long-range array on Vernen Wells,” the devs explained. “During this time, your liberation efforts may not be tracked and progress may not display properly.”

Article continues after ad

While this is a fantastic way to frame a real-life problem as an event in the world of Helldivers 2, this means that it is still affecting players. And that effect isn’t a slight one either given the difficulty of the difficulty of the present Major Order.

Article continues after ad

Helldivers must defend at least 10 planets from both Terminids and Automatons. The inability to track their own progress — or losing it in some cases — is harming efforts to coordinate.

It’s uncertain whether or not Arrowhead will throw players a bone and give some assistance. “Our teams are looking into the issue as we speak,” they have said but the solution remains unclear for the time being.