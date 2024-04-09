Helldivers 2 April 9 patch notes: Stability fixes, weapon UI stats updated, more

New Helldivers 2 patch notes have arrived, fixing multiple crash issues, stability problems, and more. Here’s everything added to the game in the April 9 patch.

Helldivers 2 players have taken down the Automatons and are now turning their attention to the Terminids after a sizeable push for Democracy. Thankfully that push has been made a little easier after Arrowhead Studios released their April 9 patch, bringing countless stability fixes and so much more.

So, here’s everything added in the Helldivers 2 April 9 patch.

What’s been added in the Helldivers 2 April 9 patch?

Other than the many stability and crash fixes, perhaps the most prominent addition to the Helldivers 2 April 9 patch is its weapon UI update.

Article continues after ad

Now, the stats for your weapons will take into account any explosive damage they deal to the enemy. This means those weapons like the PLAS-1 Scorcher will be better reflected in your UI and you can further track how effective you are in the fight for democracy.

Article continues after ad

Full Helldivers 2 01.000.202 patch notes

Arrowhead Games

The full Helldivers 2 01.000.202 patch notes are listed here.

Overview

Stability fixes

Gameplay

We have updated the stats UI for weapons to take into account any explosive damage done by them. This is to give weapons that do damage with explosive projectiles a more fair representation in the UI. Most notably affected is the PLAS-1 Scorcher.

Fixes

Crash fixes

Fixed some crashes that occurred when deploying to mission.

Fixed some crashes that occurred during extraction and right after it.

Fixed crashes that could occur if the squad deployed a large amount of support weapons.

Fixed various crashes that could occur during gameplay.

Fixed a crash that could occur when using heat based weapons.

Fixed crashes which could occur if a player died while using the jetpack.

Fixed crash which could occur when large volumes of enemies were present.

Fixed crash which could occur when the player picked up a snowball.

Fixed crash which could occur when completing an objective.

Other Fixes

Fixed hang that could occur while navigating the social menu.

Picking up Medals and Super Credits will no longer lock the player in place.

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed. This list is not exhaustive, and we are continuing to identify issues and create fixes. These are organized by feedback, reports, severity, etc.

Article continues after ad

Various issues involving friend invites and cross-play:

Player name may show up blank on the other player’s friend list.

Friend Request cannot be accepted when the requesting player changed their username before the request was accepted.

Cross-platform friend invites might not show up in the Friend Requests tab.

Players cannot unfriend players befriended via friend code.

Players cannot unblock players that were not in their Friends list beforehand.