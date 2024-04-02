How many copies has Dragon’s Dogma 2 sold?

Dragon’s Dogma 2, despite a few criticisms, has become one of Capcom’s most popular single-player titles to date. Here is how many copies it has sold so far.

Dragon’s Dogma 2, on its release day, became the biggest-ever Steam launch for Capcom, hitting 224,000 players. It received worldwide acclaim for being an amazing RPG that features brilliant combat and in-depth exploration. There were a few criticisms surrounding microtransactions and performance, but overall the game has been received positively.

However, this leads to the question of how many copies it sold to be regarded as so big. Here is what we know so far about the total number of copies sold for Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Capcom Dragon’s Dogma 2 sales are likely to have pleased Capcom.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: How many copies sold so far

Capcom has confirmed that as of April 2, 2024, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has sold a total of 2.5 million copies. As for the series, it has sold a total of 10 million copies. These are numbers after 11 days since the launch of the game.

There is no doubt that the Dragon’s Dogma series is quite niche, especially the first one. However, the sequel managed to reach a bigger audience and the game entered the mainstream to some extent. The release of the game was a bit shaky with complaints surrounding microtransactions and the poor performance of the game on PC.

However, the core game of Dragon’s Dogma 2 is exceptional and both fans and critics agree to it. In any case, Capcom has also stated that they are committed to making the game better and that they will ensure that all the performance issues are solved in the coming days.

