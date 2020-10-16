Insane Genshin Impact trick lets players sprint up cliffs - Dexerto

Genshin Impact players are continually finding new and exciting ways to make their travels across Teyvat easier. After all, traversing miHoYo’s vast open-world can take a long time. Find out how you can climb forever with this handy stamina trick.

There’s nothing worse in Genshin Impact than climbing up a cliff in order to reach the treasures above, only to find that your energy is about to run out. As you hurtle towards the ground, you’re simply left with the bitter realization that you’ll need to upgrade your stamina bar. Unfortunately, securing all of the game’s Anemoculus and Geoculus can take a long time, especially if you’ve yet to unlock the entire map.

Even if you do manage to upgrade your stamina bar, climbing up Genshin Impact’s tallest cliffs can prove tricky. However, Genshin Impact’s craftiest players have found a unique way to scale these monolithic rocks without spending hours searching for stamina-boosting trinkets. Find out how you can use this trick yourself by using our handy guide below.

How to sprint up cliffs in Genshin Impact

While Genshin Impact may share a lot of similarities to Breath of the Wild, it does feature enough differences that help to distinguish it from Nintendo’s hit Zelda series. However, one feature that has been borrowed is that of the game’s climbing mechanic. One of the best features from BotW was the ability to climb literally anything, so it makes sense that miHoYo would want to add this game-changing mechanic to their own open-world.

Climbing is a lot more forgiving in Genshin Impact as rainy weather has no bearing on your progression to the lofty heights above. Of course, that doesn’t stop the frustrations of watching your stamina bar completely deplete just as your about to reach the top. If that wasn’t enough, you’ll often be sent plummeting towards the ground below with nothing but the hard ground to break your fall.

However, one clever Genshin Impact player has found a way you can climb up cliffs without using any stamina at all. In order to do this trick, you’ll first need to run around until you’ve completely depleted your character’s stamina bar. Once you have no more stamina remaining, simply begin to bunny hop towards the cliff you wish to scale.

You can find out how to bunny hop with our handy guide right here, so make sure you nail this speed-enhancing mechanic before attempting this. If you’ve done the bunny hop correctly, your character will ascend the cliff and continuously climb as long as you keep jumping. It can take a few attempts to get the timing down, but if you follow this guide, you’ll be able to make it to the summit incredibly quickly.

It’s important to note that this technique only works on cliffs that have a gradient to them. If you wish to climb any cliffs that have a 90° angle, then you’ll need to rely on the game’s ordinary climbing mechanic.

Be sure to use this nifty trick in Genshin Impact whenever you go mountain climbing. If you want to level up the rest of your Genshin Impact gameplay, then be sure to check out out our other tips guides.