 Insane Genshin Impact trick lets players sprint up cliffs - Dexerto
Insane Genshin Impact trick lets players sprint up cliffs

Published: 16/Oct/2020 12:53

by James Busby
Genshin Impact unlimited stamina
miHoYo

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players are continually finding new and exciting ways to make their travels across Teyvat easier. After all, traversing miHoYo’s vast open-world can take a long time. Find out how you can climb forever with this handy stamina trick.

There’s nothing worse in Genshin Impact than climbing up a cliff in order to reach the treasures above, only to find that your energy is about to run out. As you hurtle towards the ground, you’re simply left with the bitter realization that you’ll need to upgrade your stamina bar. Unfortunately, securing all of the game’s Anemoculus and Geoculus can take a long time, especially if you’ve yet to unlock the entire map. 

Even if you do manage to upgrade your stamina bar, climbing up Genshin Impact’s tallest cliffs can prove tricky. However, Genshin Impact’s craftiest players have found a unique way to scale these monolithic rocks without spending hours searching for stamina-boosting trinkets. Find out how you can use this trick yourself by using our handy guide below.

How to sprint up cliffs in Genshin Impact

While Genshin Impact may share a lot of similarities to Breath of the Wild, it does feature enough differences that help to distinguish it from Nintendo’s hit Zelda series. However, one feature that has been borrowed is that of the game’s climbing mechanic. One of the best features from BotW was the ability to climb literally anything, so it makes sense that miHoYo would want to add this game-changing mechanic to their own open-world. 

Climbing is a lot more forgiving in Genshin Impact as rainy weather has no bearing on your progression to the lofty heights above. Of course, that doesn’t stop the frustrations of watching your stamina bar completely deplete just as your about to reach the top. If that wasn’t enough, you’ll often be sent plummeting towards the ground below with nothing but the hard ground to break your fall. 

However, one clever Genshin Impact player has found a way you can climb up cliffs without using any stamina at all. In order to do this trick, you’ll first need to run around until you’ve completely depleted your character’s stamina bar. Once you have no more stamina remaining, simply begin to bunny hop towards the cliff you wish to scale. 

You can find out how to bunny hop with our handy guide right here, so make sure you nail this speed-enhancing mechanic before attempting this. If you’ve done the bunny hop correctly, your character will ascend the cliff and continuously climb as long as you keep jumping. It can take a few attempts to get the timing down, but if you follow this guide, you’ll be able to make it to the summit incredibly quickly. 

It’s important to note that this technique only works on cliffs that have a gradient to them. If you wish to climb any cliffs that have a 90° angle, then you’ll need to rely on the game’s ordinary climbing mechanic. 

Be sure to use this nifty trick in Genshin Impact whenever you go mountain climbing. If you want to level up the rest of your Genshin Impact gameplay, then be sure to check out out our other tips guides.

Fortnite

When is Fortnitemares Halloween event? Start date, Jetpack, Broom Box

Published: 16/Oct/2020 12:54

by David Purcell
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2

Epic Games are ramping up towards the release of a Fortnitemares Halloween event in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4. With new skins, locations, consumables, items and weapons expected to roll out, let’s take a look at everything we know so far. 

As is normally the case, data miners have been hard at work looking for spooky skins and features that may appear this Halloween season.

Unlike any other in history, the holiday is likely to be very much an indoors event for people given the global health situation, so fans will be expecting developers to really push the boat out.

Here, we’re going to look at all of the confirmed and leaked details revealed so far.

Fortnitemares 2020 start date

Storm King LTM Fortnite
Epic Games
The Storm King LTM might well return this year with Fortnitemares.

In years gone by, Fortnitemares has always landed in the final week of October. So, you would expect the same to happen in 2020, even if it’s been a year of breaking what’s considered normal.

We would expect the event to start up on October 27-28 this year.

Fortnitemares skins and cosmetics

As of October 16, there have been no confirmed Fortnitemares skins per say, although some were leaked following the arrival of patch v14.30.

These can be seen below:

Fortnite Halloween consumables leaked

Leaker HYPEX has stumbled upon a gold mine’s worth of details in the game files, where consumables are concerned.

Firstly, he showed off these new Candy Buckets, which the leaker says can be used to pass on different items.

The leaker also listed off the following as consumables expected to roll out with the event:

  • Wbroom
  • Pepper Ming
  • Hop Drop
  • Candy Corn
  • Jelly Bean
  • Thermal Taffy
  • Honey Pot

The Honey Pot was found by FortTory, seen below.

Just like candy, it looks like we will be able to collect them around the map and have them make funny sounds in the process.

Fortnitemares weapons and items

Dr Doom holding mystical bomb in fortnite
Epic Games
Many new weapons and Mythic abilities have been added to Fortnite in recent times.

Events like this have come and gone in the past, usually with the addition of new guns and items.

This year, HYPEX has discovered a new shotgun – which they have confirmed is actually unfinished as of the v14.30 update – has been added to the files. Should it be added with the new patch, a first look of the new shotty shouldn’t be far away, though it may roll out later.

Aside from that, nine other unfinished weapons were added to the files, mentioned in another post from the data miner. These may be for Save The World or Battle Royale, so only time will tell for each of them.

Leaked weapons

  • Big Money
  • Brrrst
  • Thermal
  • Tracking
  • Slurp
  • Frozen
  • Run N Gun
  • Dragon Breath Sniper
  • Storm Scout

Leaked items/vehicles

The jetpack was found by Mang0e on Twitter, who also claimed other vehicles will soon need to be refuelled.

As noted here, it could have something to do with the Iron Man jetpacks, previously found.

It’s also worth noting that these may be just codenames. When, or if, they are added to Fortnite they may debut with different names.

Leaked POI and biome sounds

Not only do we have information on potential weapon and consumable additions, but it appears that some audio files have also leaked.

Below, you can hear several short noises that appear to be spooky themed for Halloween. It could also be our biggest hint yet that a new POI is coming soon, because nowhere on the map sounds like this – that’s for sure.

Not only that, but FortTory also discovered a POI called “HeyBoo” has appeared in the files. This, they say, could be in line to be added during Fortnitemares.

Once we hear more details on the event and confirmed features to be added, we’ll update this article so you can stay in the loop.