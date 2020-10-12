How to bunny hop in Genshin Impact for faster movement - Dexerto

Millions of players around the world have been busy adventuring through Genshin Impact’s massive map. However, exploring each region and unlocking each waypoint can take a long time, especially if you’re not using this speed-boosting technique.

Genshin Impact’s beautiful world is brimming with charming characters, deadly dungeons, bloodthirsty bosses, and hidden secrets that are just waiting to be discovered. The world of Teyvat is a big place and many an hour can be sunk into exploring every nook and cranny. While Genshin Impact’s various Teleport Waypoints help to alleviate the long travel times between locations, you’ll still find yourself running and gliding your way through the open-world.

Advertisement

While this isn’t a problem for those that have the time to spend countless hours methodically scouring the land in search of treasure, it can prove frustrating for those that lack this luxury. However, a new traversal technique has recently been discovered that aims to drastically cut back those frustrating fantasy commuting times. Here’s how you can utilize the bunny hop technique in Genshin Impact.

How to bunny hop in Genshin Impact

Those of you familiar with Breath of the Wild speedrunning will know just how important speed-enhancing tricks are. After all, the Whistle Sprint technique allowed players to run through Hyrule without consuming stamina – making it an incredibly efficient method when trekking through the early-game areas.

Advertisement

Read more: How to farm Mora fast in Genshin Impact

While Genshin Impact is more than a soulless Breath of the Wild clone, it does share a lot of similarities. One of these is the game’s stamina bar. Whether you love it or hate it, this bar is used whenever you can run, swim, climb, glide, dodge, and unleash devastating charged attacks.

While Genshin Impact’s stamina bar can be upgraded by offering the various Anemoculus and Geoculus to the Statue of the Seven, you’ll still find your stamina consumption will remain the same throughout your journey through Teyvat.

Fortunately, some savvy players have discovered a way to cut down travel times by utilizing the bunny hop method. This technique is incredibly easy to pull off and just requires the player to dash until they have gathered enough momentum, then begin jumping once you’re at full speed.

Advertisement

Read more: 5 best Genshin Impact characters you should be using

“All you need to do is sprint and once you’ve gained enough momentum just keep jumping as soon as you touch the ground and boom you’re flying everywhere,” says Reddit user Vic378. It’s way faster and more stamina efficient than just sprinting around. This technique is really useful when in flat ground and does worse in uphill areas.”

It’s important to note that this technique only works on characters with fast jumping animations. For example, many players have found that Diluc’s jump is way too slow for bunny hopping to be utilized, while Mona’s dash is actually faster than any speed-enhancing skills, so you’re best off just sprinting than bunny hopping. It’s often best to experiment with a variety of characters to see which ones work best for you.

You can see a demonstration of the bunny hop technique and the steps you need to master it via the video above. Not only will this traversal technique help you shave off a lot of time as you venture through Genshin Impact’s open-world, it will also come in handy when you wish to beat the game’s various timed treasure chest challenges.

Advertisement

Now that you’ve followed our Genshin Impact bunny hop guide, you should be able to breeze through Teyvat in record time. Be sure to check out our other Genshin Impact guides and content to stay up to date with the latest news.