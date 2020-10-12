 How to bunny hop in Genshin Impact for faster movement - Dexerto
How to bunny hop in Genshin Impact for faster movement

Published: 12/Oct/2020 12:21

by James Busby
Genshin Impact Bunny Hop Guide
miHoYo

Genshin Impact

Millions of players around the world have been busy adventuring through Genshin Impact’s massive map. However, exploring each region and unlocking each waypoint can take a long time, especially if you’re not using this speed-boosting technique. 

Genshin Impact’s beautiful world is brimming with charming characters, deadly dungeons, bloodthirsty bosses, and hidden secrets that are just waiting to be discovered. The world of Teyvat is a big place and many an hour can be sunk into exploring every nook and cranny. While Genshin Impact’s various Teleport Waypoints help to alleviate the long travel times between locations, you’ll still find yourself running and gliding your way through the open-world. 

While this isn’t a problem for those that have the time to spend countless hours methodically scouring the land in search of treasure, it can prove frustrating for those that lack this luxury. However, a new traversal technique has recently been discovered that aims to drastically cut back those frustrating fantasy commuting times. Here’s how you can utilize the bunny hop technique in Genshin Impact. 

How to bunny hop in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact charged attack
miHoYo
Managing your stamina is a big part of Genshin Impact’s gameplay.

Those of you familiar with Breath of the Wild speedrunning will know just how important speed-enhancing tricks are. After all, the Whistle Sprint technique allowed players to run through Hyrule without consuming stamina – making it an incredibly efficient method when trekking through the early-game areas. 

While Genshin Impact is more than a soulless Breath of the Wild clone, it does share a lot of similarities. One of these is the game’s stamina bar. Whether you love it or hate it, this bar is used whenever you can run, swim, climb, glide, dodge, and unleash devastating charged attacks. 

While Genshin Impact’s stamina bar can be upgraded by offering the various Anemoculus and Geoculus to the Statue of the Seven, you’ll still find your stamina consumption will remain the same throughout your journey through Teyvat. 

I’ve discovered a faster than running movement option (Bunny Hopping) [Here’s a comparison video] from Genshin_Impact

Fortunately, some savvy players have discovered a way to cut down travel times by utilizing the bunny hop method. This technique is incredibly easy to pull off and just requires the player to dash until they have gathered enough momentum, then begin jumping once you’re at full speed. 

“All you need to do is sprint and once you’ve gained enough momentum just keep jumping as soon as you touch the ground and boom you’re flying everywhere,” says Reddit user Vic378. It’s way faster and more stamina efficient than just sprinting around. This technique is really useful when in flat ground and does worse in uphill areas.”

It’s important to note that this technique only works on characters with fast jumping animations. For example, many players have found that Diluc’s jump is way too slow for bunny hopping to be utilized, while Mona’s dash is actually faster than any speed-enhancing skills, so you’re best off just sprinting than bunny hopping. It’s often best to experiment with a variety of characters to see which ones work best for you.

You can see a demonstration of the bunny hop technique and the steps you need to master it via the video above. Not only will this traversal technique help you shave off a lot of time as you venture through Genshin Impact’s open-world, it will also come in handy when you wish to beat the game’s various timed treasure chest challenges. 

Now that you’ve followed our Genshin Impact bunny hop guide, you should be able to breeze through Teyvat in record time. Be sure to check out our other Genshin Impact guides and content to stay up to date with the latest news.

Call of Duty

Best Milano 821 loadouts for Black Ops Cold War beta

Published: 12/Oct/2020 11:42

by Connor Bennett
Milano 821 in black ops cold war
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

The Milano 821 SMG has started to stand out from the pack during the Black Ops Cold War beta. So, we’ve got a few classes you can use once it starts back up again. 

As we creep ever closer to the release of Black Ops Cold War, CoD fans have had their chance to get involved with early access through the Alpha and Beta. 

In the Alpha, weapons like the XM4 and AK74U immediately stood out – especially in the hands of Call of Duty League pros. In the Beta, however, other weapons have got their moment in the spotlight.

The Milano, otherwise known as the Uzi, has been making a case to be known as the best SMG around. So, if you want to rock it like the pros do, we’ve got a few helpful set-ups that should help when the Beta starts back up again.

Black Ops Cold war characters fighting
Activision
The Black Ops Cold War beta has given CoD fans the chance to play the new game.

Close-quarters loadout for Milano 821

This first set up is perhaps better suited to objective game modes or when you want to really get up close and personal with an enemy.

Equipping the steady aim laser as the body, with the Foregrip as the underbarrel, and the Impact Handle as the handle will give you better control in tight situations. The Tactical Stock also helps on top of that. 

The 8.8 Extended barrel will help the weapon’s muzzle speed. This is the sort of setup that you can rip through unsuspecting enemies with if you manage to hit a well-timed flank. 

  • Barrel: 8.8 Extended 
  • Body: Steady aim laser
  • Underbarrel: Foregrip
  • Handle: Impact Handle
  • Stock: Tactical Stock
Milano 821 in Black Ops Cold War gunsmith
YouTube: VVaby
YouTuber VVaby has been rocking this setup for the Milano.

Minimal recoil loadout for Milano 821

If your playstyle is more reactionary rather than barreling in headfirst and leading the attack, well, you’ll need to be able to draw the 821 out a little quicker than usual. 

Well, that’s where the Quickdraw Handle and Tactical Stock come into play. You’ll be able to draw the weapon much with them attached, while the Foregrip and Muzzle Break will help with the recoil. 

  • Barrel: 9.7 Cavalry Lancer 
  • Underbarrel: Foregrip
  • Muzzle: Muzzle Break 9
  • Handle: Quickdraw Handle
  • Stock: Tactical Stock

While these loadouts and weapon setups are helping some players, you might find that a tiny tweak helps you. Say, adding a magazine instead of a barrel or muzzle.

Though, you won’t know until you try it out. If you haven’t been able to get into the Black Ops Cold War beta so far, it opens up again on October 15-16 for Xbox, PS4, and PC early access players. October 17-19 will be the open for everyone period, so you will get a chance to test it if you want to.