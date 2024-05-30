Genshin Impact “touch grass” strat makes killing Enraged Millennial Pearl Seahorse incredibly easy

This Genshin Impact Enraged Millennial Pearl Seahorse strategy requires players to “touch grass” to easily beat the Specially-shaped Saurian Search combat event.

The Genshin Impact 4.6 update added the Specially-Shaped Saurian Search combat event, which tasks Travelers with taking down deadly bosses. However, the fourth, and arguably most challenging opponent is none other than the Enraged Millennial Pearl Seahorse.

This mystical beast has a tanky Electro shield that can be extremely difficult to penetrate, especially when you’re aiming to claim the Platinum Medal. However, one clever Genshin Impact player has discovered a strategy that makes beating the buffed Enraged Millennial Pearl Seahorse.

All you need to do is touch grass (in-game, obviously) and you’ll easily be able to beat this pesky enemy and claim that elusive Platinum.

Posting on the official Genshin Impact Reddit page, one savvy player showcased how they beat the Enraged Millennial Pearl Seahorse using only Bennett. OP lures the boss into the corner of the arena, where a small patch of grass is growing.

They then activate Bennett’s Elemental Burst and Elemental Skill in quick succession, which ignites the grass underneath the boss. This constantly burns through the Enraged Millennial Pearl Seahorse’s Electro shield, enabling the player to begin attacking its main health bar.

“Burning grass applies two gauge units of Pyro every 0.25 seconds, while still having standard ICD, so all that Pyro application just shreds through that shield,” explained the commenter. Seahouse shield hates fire. Grass makes tons fire.”

Of course, you’ll still need to beat the boss within 90 seconds but the community has already been having a lot of success with this strategy. “Oh my god, that’s waaaaaay less stressful hahaha. Even skipped the triple fishy attack too,” commented one Traveler.

So, if you’re struggling to beat the Enraged Millennial Pearl Seahorse or any other enemy in the game, consider touching some in-game grass.