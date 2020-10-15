 Crazy Genshin Impact swimming exploit gives players unlimited stamina - Dexerto
Crazy Genshin Impact swimming exploit gives players unlimited stamina

Published: 15/Oct/2020 12:19 Updated: 15/Oct/2020 12:40

by James Busby
Genshin Impact unlimited stamina
miHoYo

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players have been busy exploring the massive open-world of Teyvat, but some adventurers have found some truly game-changing exploits. Find out how you can swim forever with this unlimited stamina trick. 

Whether you love it or hate, Genshin Impact’s stamina bar is here to stay. This energy-filled meter dictates how long your character can run, climb, glide, swim, and perform deadly charged attacks. As a result, players will want to upgrade this feature as soon as possible. However, increasing your stamina bar can take a long time in Genshin Impact, especially if you’re just starting out. 

While treasure chests can be found literally everywhere in Genshin Impact, the very best loot often requires a little more effort to get to. In fact, certain quests and secret dungeons require players to swim across the game’s vast oceans or scale mighty cliffs in order to claim the rarest prizes. Of course, this can be incredibly difficult to do when you only have a slither of stamina. 

Fortunately, one crafty adventurer has discovered a game-changing trick that gives players unlimited stamina while swimming. Find out how you can use this trick yourself by using our handy guide below. 

How to recharge stamina while swimming in Genshin Impact

There’s nothing worse than spotting a hidden island and attempting to swim to it, only to find your stamina bar depletes just as you’re about to reach the shore. While ice users like Kaeya and Qiqi can freeze small bodies of water and get across uninhibited, they do rely on fairly long ability cooldowns. The above technique can certainly prove invaluable when you want to reach a particularly far off island, but it can take a frustratingly long time. 

However, one clever Genshin Impact player has found a nifty way you can regain your stamina while swimming. In order to do this trick, you’ll first need to find a body of water that has a nearby wall that you can climb onto. Simply begin swimming and as your character is about to run out of stamina, grab onto the wall and let go. 

As you’re falling, press the attack button to unleash a plunging attack. If done correctly, your character will quickly regain their stamina as they are falling. You should notice that your stamina bar has been replenished, allowing you to continue your aquatic adventure without any further mishaps. This process can be repeated so long as there is a nearby structure you can latch onto.

Be sure to use this unlimited stamina trick in Genshin Impact whenever you next go for a dip. If you want to level up the rest of your Genshin Impact gameplay, then be sure to check out out our other tips guides.

League of Legends

Riot confirm fix for bizarre Umbral Glaive bug at League Worlds 2020

Published: 15/Oct/2020 12:14

by Daniel Cleary
umbral gaive in league of legends jungle
Riot Games

Worlds 2020

Riot Games developer Mark ‘Scruffy’ Yetter has confirmed a fix for the unusual Umbral Glaive bug which stopped jungle plants from respawning in G2 Esports vs Suning’s group stage tiebreaker at Worlds 2020.

With only 8 teams remaining, the 2020 League of Legends World Championship is now moving into the bracket stage with quarterfinals kicking off on October 15, having delivered plenty of entertaining matches so far.

However, there was a bizarre bug that viewers noticed in one of the most exciting games of the tournament, the Group A tiebreaker between G2 Esports and Suning to decide the first seed.

Blast cone league of legends
Riot Games
Worlds 2020 viewers noticed a bizarre bug with Blast Cones and other jungle plants.

The third and final group stage game between these two dark horse teams was quite close, but as G2 were starting to outscale the LPL’s 3rd seed, top laner Chen ‘Bin’ Ze-Bin pulled off an impressive Teleport flank on Gangplank to seal the game.

Although Suning came out on top in the group stage match, League of Legends YouTuber Vandiril revealed a strange bug with the jungle plants, which would have provided G2 Esports with another way to navigate the final teamfight.

The Umbral Glaive lethality item was seemingly bugged during the Worlds 2020 patch and the LoL content creator explained that anyone with this item would completely stop jungle plants like the Blast Cone and Scryrer’s Bloom from respawning.

In G2 Esports’ case, the Blast Cone, which can be used to jump over walls, should have been available in their jungle for the final teamfight and could have given star players Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic and Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther a way to escape Bin’s Gangplank.

However, it now seems as if it will be fixed for the remainder of the tournament, after Riot developer Mark Yetter revealed that they had shipped out a micropatch which would also affect the upcoming Worlds 2020 games.

This unusual glitch sparked plenty of discussion online, with many fans claiming it could have cost G2 Esports the game and potentially an easier quarterfinal matchup, but it is not possible to say for sure.

Despite missing out on the first seed, G2 Esports have been quite confident about their chances against the LCK 3rd seed Gen.G, who they will play on October 18 for a chance to progress in the international event.

