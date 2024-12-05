All free Infinity Nikki outfits & how to get them

A good Stylist in Infinity Nikki has to have the right clothing. Whether it’s for a Style Challenge, exploration, or reaching certain Whimstars, your outfit is imperative, but not all are free.

Just like similar gacha games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Infinity Nikki has a massive roster of free elements, though with this game they’re outfits rather than characters. There are over 1,000 items of clothing for players to explore, each with different abilities, rarities, and style points.

Article continues after ad

However, not all of them are free, and trying to get them all can be expensive. So, here are all the free outfits you can get in Infinity Nikki, and which you should prioritize.

All available free outfits

Outfit Rarity Ability How to get Wind of Purity 4-Star Purifies dark Esselings and Essence Unlocked at the beginning of the game Starlet Burst 5-Star Shrinks Nikki and lets her ride on Momo’s head Through story progression Fully Charged 4-Star Lets Nikki identify and fix electrical issues. Through story progression Rippling Serenity 4-Star Lets Nikki fish in certain spots Through story progression Afternoon Shine 4-Star Lets Nikki catch bugs and small critters Through story progression Bye-Bye Dust 4-Star Lets Nikki groom animals Through story progression Bubbly Voyage 4-Star Lets Nikki float after a jump Unlocked at the beginning of the game Guard’s Resolve 3-Star — Through story progression Wishful Aurosa 5-Star — Unlocked by completing Chapter 8 of the main story Starwish Echoes 5-Star — Exchange Dew with Cadenceborn Far and Away 4-Star — Available to all players as a reward from Pre-Registration Milestone Starlit Celebration 4-Star — Unlocked on December 6 for all players who log in Crystal Poems 5-Star Unleashes the power to purify the Dark Essence and Esselings Unlocked in the Permanent Banner Whispers of Waves 5-Star — Unlocked in the Permanent Banner Crystal Poems 5-Star — Unlocked in the Permanent Banner Breezy Tea Time 5-Star Lets Nikki groom animals Unlocked in the Permanent Banner Forest’s Fluttering 5-Star Lets Nikki catch bugs and small critters Unlocked in the Permanent Banner Fairytale Swan 5-Star — Unlocked in the Permanent Banner Blossoming Stars 5-Star — Unlocked in the Permanent Banner

How many free outfits are there?

Dexerto / Papergames

Currently, there are 18 free outfits we’ve discovered in Infinity Nikki. However, as we progress through the game and new free outfits are announced, we’ll be updating this article, so be sure to check back soon for more information.

Article continues after ad

It’s worth noting, that all the ability outfits are permanently free, as they’re needed during the game’s main quest.

Article continues after ad

Can you get 5-Star Infinity Nikki outfits for free?

Absolutely, plenty of 5-Star outfits are available for free in Infinity Nikki, with the most common ones being the outfits that celebrate certain milestones, like reaching Chapter 8 of the main quests, logging in on Nikkis birthday, and completing the pre-registration milestones.

On top of this, plenty of the ability outfits have alternate appearances that are present in the game’s permanent banner, meaning you can simply save your resources and unlock them without spending any real money.

Article continues after ad

What are the best free outfits?

The best free outfits in Infinity Nikki are the ability outfits. Those should be your main priority as they’ll allow you to complete certain puzzles, explore more, and get those Whimstars.

On top of this, players should look into getting key outfits for each style, for the Style Challenges. These are:

Article continues after ad

Dexerto / Papergames

Fairytale Swan (Elegant)

Blossoming Stars (Fresh)

Crystal Poems (Sweet)

Flutter Storm (Sexy)

Each offers a fantastic rating for their chosen styles, and should be prioritized upon diving into the adventure.

So, those are all the free outfits in Infinity Nikki. While sifting through them and collecting all the elements you need to craft or buy using in-game currency, be sure to check out how to get Bling and Diamonds to help ease the cost or take a look at all the current events.