Gaming

All free Infinity Nikki outfits & how to get them

Jessica Filby
Infinity Nikki Free outfitsDexerto / Papergames

A good Stylist in Infinity Nikki has to have the right clothing. Whether it’s for a Style Challenge, exploration, or reaching certain Whimstars, your outfit is imperative, but not all are free.

Just like similar gacha games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Infinity Nikki has a massive roster of free elements, though with this game they’re outfits rather than characters. There are over 1,000 items of clothing for players to explore, each with different abilities, rarities, and style points.

However, not all of them are free, and trying to get them all can be expensive. So, here are all the free outfits you can get in Infinity Nikki, and which you should prioritize.

All available free outfits

OutfitRarityAbilityHow to get
Wind of Purity4-StarPurifies dark Esselings and EssenceUnlocked at the beginning of the game
Starlet Burst5-StarShrinks Nikki and lets her ride on Momo’s headThrough story progression
Fully Charged4-StarLets Nikki identify and fix electrical issues.Through story progression
Rippling Serenity4-StarLets Nikki fish in certain spotsThrough story progression
Afternoon Shine4-StarLets Nikki catch bugs and small crittersThrough story progression
Bye-Bye Dust4-StarLets Nikki groom animalsThrough story progression
Bubbly Voyage4-StarLets Nikki float after a jumpUnlocked at the beginning of the game
Guard’s Resolve3-StarThrough story progression
Wishful Aurosa5-StarUnlocked by completing Chapter 8 of the main story
Starwish Echoes5-StarExchange Dew with Cadenceborn
Far and Away4-StarAvailable to all players as a reward from Pre-Registration Milestone
Starlit Celebration 4-StarUnlocked on December 6 for all players who log in
Crystal Poems5-StarUnleashes the power to purify the Dark Essence and EsselingsUnlocked in the Permanent Banner
Whispers of Waves5-StarUnlocked in the Permanent Banner
Crystal Poems5-StarUnlocked in the Permanent Banner
Breezy Tea Time5-StarLets Nikki groom animalsUnlocked in the Permanent Banner
Forest’s Fluttering5-StarLets Nikki catch bugs and small crittersUnlocked in the Permanent Banner
Fairytale Swan5-StarUnlocked in the Permanent Banner
Blossoming Stars5-StarUnlocked in the Permanent Banner

How many free outfits are there?

Infinity Nikki outfitsDexerto / Papergames

Currently, there are 18 free outfits we’ve discovered in Infinity Nikki. However, as we progress through the game and new free outfits are announced, we’ll be updating this article, so be sure to check back soon for more information.

It’s worth noting, that all the ability outfits are permanently free, as they’re needed during the game’s main quest.

Can you get 5-Star Infinity Nikki outfits for free?

Absolutely, plenty of 5-Star outfits are available for free in Infinity Nikki, with the most common ones being the outfits that celebrate certain milestones, like reaching Chapter 8 of the main quests, logging in on Nikkis birthday, and completing the pre-registration milestones.

On top of this, plenty of the ability outfits have alternate appearances that are present in the game’s permanent banner, meaning you can simply save your resources and unlock them without spending any real money.

What are the best free outfits?

The best free outfits in Infinity Nikki are the ability outfits. Those should be your main priority as they’ll allow you to complete certain puzzles, explore more, and get those Whimstars.

On top of this, players should look into getting key outfits for each style, for the Style Challenges. These are:

Infinity Nikki Fairytale SwanDexerto / Papergames
  • Fairytale Swan (Elegant)
  • Blossoming Stars (Fresh)
  • Crystal Poems (Sweet)
  • Flutter Storm (Sexy)

Each offers a fantastic rating for their chosen styles, and should be prioritized upon diving into the adventure.

So, those are all the free outfits in Infinity Nikki. While sifting through them and collecting all the elements you need to craft or buy using in-game currency, be sure to check out how to get Bling and Diamonds to help ease the cost or take a look at all the current events.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.