The gaming community has been enthralled by Lethal Company‘s dramatic gameplay and futuristic setting, even in its early access period. That being said, some users have made this experience even more fun with the inclusion of mods.

As the game continues to evolve and get noticed by players, the modding community has stepped forward to enhance the user experience by introducing a wide variety of mods.

Modding can significantly change how a game functions and looks, as is evident with the legendary modding community of Skyrim, and Lethal Company fans have been quick to start creating mods of their own.

We have curated a list of some of the best Lethal Company mods that you can download below.

Contents

Zeekerss Lethal Company is a new co-op horror game.

How to install mods in Lethal Company

You need to download and install some files before you can enjoy the wackiness of these mods. This is what you need to do:

Firstly, download the BepInEx Unity Installer tool and move all the downloaded contents to the Lethal Company game folder. You can do this by right-clicking on the game in the Steam library, selecting the Manage option, and then browsing Local Files.

The next step is to download the LC_API.dll file and move it to the plugins folder, which is located in the BepInEx folder in the game files.

That’s about it. Now you can download and enjoy the mods mentioned on this list by copying their files to the plugins folder, which is located in BepInEx in the local game files.

More Suits mod

Zeekerss

The default orange suit in Lethal Company can be a bit mundane. The More Suits mod comes to the rescue, allowing players to customize their default suit with a splash of color.

Whether you prefer a sleek black look or a vibrant neon design, this mod lets you tailor your appearance for a more personalized playthrough.

ItemQuickSwitch mod

Managing items in the heat of battle can be a challenge. ItemQuickSwitch addresses this with added keybinds for quick item access.

This mod streamlines the gameplay, letting you switch between items seamlessly, enhancing your overall efficiency during intense encounters.

MoreCompany mod

MoreCompany is a multiplayer-focused mod that elevates the cooperative experience. By allowing lobbies of up to 32 players, it transforms squad-based gameplay into a grander multiplayer spectacle.

While designed for lobbies of eight, the mod opens up possibilities for larger-scale battles. Another variant, the BiggerLobby mod, takes it a step further, accommodating up to 100 players for truly massive battles.

FlashlightToggle mod

Zeekerss Using a normal flashlight in Lethal Company

Navigating dark environments can be challenging, but the FlashlightToggle mod introduces a game-changing feature as it allows you to toggle your flashlight even when your hands are occupied, offering a practical solution to visibility issues and making the game more manageable.

FOV Adjust mod

Zeekerss

Field of View (FOV) is a crucial aspect of immersive gaming. The FOV Adjust mod provides players the flexibility to customize their character’s FOV based on personal preferences.

With a wider FOV, players can gather more information, enhancing situational awareness and contributing to a more dynamic gaming experience.

MikesTweaks mod

For those seeking a holistic transformation, the MikesTweaks mod is a comprehensive overhaul of various Lethal Company elements.

From item weight adjustments to additional slots, improved sprinting mechanics, and customizable game settings, this mod offers a diverse array of enhancements, catering to different playstyles.

WalkieUse mod

Zeekerss

Communication is key in Lethal Company, and the WalkieUse mod simplifies it further. Similar to the FlashlightToggle mod, WalkieUse allows players to use the radio without worrying about what they’re holding.

With a radio in the inventory, a simple ‘R’ press lets you communicate effortlessly with your team.

CustomTelevisionVideo mod

Zeekerss

While this is a mod just for fun, players can do a lot of unique stuff with it as it allows you to put any video of your choice on the television.

This can lead to a whole plethora of memes, as it lets players go wild with their creativity as they scour through the depths of the internet to look for meme worthy content.

These are all the best Mods for Lethal Company that you can install to have fun with your friends. For more Lethal Company content, check out our guides below:

