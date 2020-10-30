 How to unlock Watch Dogs Legion's 'John Wick' Hitman operative - Dexerto
How to unlock Watch Dogs Legion’s ‘John Wick’ Hitman operative

Published: 30/Oct/2020 10:43

by David Purcell
JOHN WICK HITMAN WATCH DOGS
Ubisoft

Watch Dogs Legion

If you’re looking to get around the Watch Dogs Legion map as John Wick, the Hitman operative is certainly going to be one you should unlock pronto. Here, we’ll show you how to do it in Ubisoft’s new hacking title. 

The game launched on October 29 and right off the bat players couldn’t believe how accurately the city of London looked. Whether it was the big red double-decker buses riding around, Buckingham Palace, or Stormzy ‘wanted’ posters – the community seem taken back by what they’re seeing so far.

Well, that’s not all they have to scream and shout about. One of the game’s operatives is called Hitman and has many of the character traits to that of John Wick, a character added to Fortnite in the past with an identical likeness.

While we don’t quite have that in Watch Dogs 3, we do have something just as exciting. Let’s take a look at how to unlock Hitman.

London Bridge in Watch Dogs Legion
Ubisoft
Hitman might be the best operative to take on in Watch Dogs Legion.

How to get John Wick Hitman operative in Watch Dogs Legion

The Hitman character comes with an insane pistol and assault rifle combination (Desert Eagle and G36), on the weapons front, but also a lot of vintage John Wick-style takedowns that people will enjoy.

It also auto reloads during combat rolls and has extra faction damage, which sets this operative right at the very top of the game in terms of standings. To get him, follow these simple steps:

  1. Load into Watch Dogs Legion. 
  2. Head over to Night Elms on the map.
  3. Take on the Neutralize VIP mission.
  4. Use your cargo drone to destroy an enemy drone, photograph evidence.
  5. Take control of your spider gadget and hack a computer to get a key card.
  6. Take down the Albion Contractor at the end of the mission, and take over Night Elms.
Watch Dogs legion night elm
Ubisoft
Here’s Night Elms, which you have to take over to get Hitman.

Once this mission is complete you will see the celebratory screen above, and will have unlocked the professional Hitman operative – ready to be played with.

So, there we have it! That’s how you can get the Watch Dogs Legion John Wick-esque character. For more guides and Watch Dogs 3 news, stick with us at Dexerto, as this guide should have made things a whole lot easier for you.

