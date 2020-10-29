5 best cars in Watch Dogs Legion and where to find them - Dexerto

Watch Dogs Legion is set among the cobbled streets of London, England, and includes plenty of stylish vehicles. While most vehicles spawn randomly in traffic, some are trickier to find. Here are the five best cars in the game, and where they can be found.

Traveling around the streets of London in Watch Dogs Legion is an experience in itself. From dodging police to exploring the seedy side alleys, there’s always something going on.

However, there are times when you simply want to get from point A to point B, so why not do so in style? We’ve put together a guide of the five best cars in Watch Dogs Legion, along with hints of where they can be found.

This is of course subjective, as each player will have their own personal favorites when it comes to vehicles. While some cars may be the best ‘on paper’ they may not suit everyone’s play style.

5. Bogen Hailkal EV4 Sport

Looking like a cross between a BMW I8 and a Polestar 2, the Hailkal EV4 Sport is a stylish, high-performance vehicle. While its speed and agility might be useful during getaway driving, it is hardly the most subtle of vehicles on the streets of London.

Location: From what we know so far, the EV4 Sport spawns randomly throughout the game, and can be found both in traffic and parked on the street.

4. Nakahawa SX-825 Sport

Perfect for threading through narrow streets and back alleys, the SX-825 Sport appears to bear a passing resemblance to an AMG A45 crossed with a Peugeot 208.

Interestingly, this spritely little ‘hot hatch’ is rear-wheel-drive, perfect for running donuts around the law enforcement and drifting around the regal streets of Westminster.

Read more: 5 ways to make money fast in Watch Dogs Legion

Location: Once again, this appears to be a fairly common car in Watch Dogs: Legion, and can be found driving around the city.

3. Oscuro Ultra 8

If you want a McLaren in the future, this is what it will look like. The Oscuro Ultra 8 is a high-performance supercar, that looks like the sort of thing Batman himself would drive.

The loud roar of its powerful engine means this is not the ideal car for stealth, but for all-out speed, it may be just the ticket. The Ultra 8 also benefits from a built-in autopilot system, ideal for no-fuss travel.

Location: We’ve seen it spawn randomly on the streets in the ‘City of London’ zone during the late evening, though whether this is location-specific is unclear.

2. De Vale EK7

A true British classic, the De Vale EK7 strongly resembles the Aston Martin DB11. Perfect for the style-conscious assassin, the EK7 is a balanced vehicle blending performance and handling.

Location: The EK7 can be found parked around the south side of the Palace, in the car park behind the building. We’ve only seen it spawn at night, so it may be time-specific.

1. Atterley Fairlight (Spy car)

One of the slickest vehicles in the game, the Atterley Fairlight is clearly based on a Jaguar E-type. While its performance won’t compare with the likes of the Ultra 8, its sheer coolness might. It is a faster and stronger version of the standard Fairlight, with built-in missiles and a 10-second cloak.

This is a car that is specific to spies. To get this car, you either need to steal it from a spy (who can usually be found around the back of the palace) or recruit a spy to play as.

Location: Spies can spawn an Atterley Fairlight on demand, making them a very useful tool in your team.