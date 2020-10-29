 5 best cars in Watch Dogs Legion and where to find them - Dexerto
5 best cars in Watch Dogs Legion and where to find them

Published: 29/Oct/2020 14:16

by Kieran Bicknell
Watch Dogs car guide

Watch Dogs Legion

Watch Dogs Legion is set among the cobbled streets of London, England, and includes plenty of stylish vehicles. While most vehicles spawn randomly in traffic, some are trickier to find. Here are the five best cars in the game, and where they can be found.

Traveling around the streets of London in Watch Dogs Legion is an experience in itself. From dodging police to exploring the seedy side alleys, there’s always something going on.

However, there are times when you simply want to get from point A to point B, so why not do so in style? We’ve put together a guide of the five best cars in Watch Dogs Legion, along with hints of where they can be found.

This is of course subjective, as each player will have their own personal favorites when it comes to vehicles. While some cars may be the best ‘on paper’ they may not suit everyone’s play style.

5. Bogen Hailkal EV4 Sport

Watch Dogs Legion EV4 Sport
The EV4 Sport is a high-performance sports car.

Looking like a cross between a BMW I8 and a Polestar 2, the Hailkal EV4 Sport is a stylish, high-performance vehicle. While its speed and agility might be useful during getaway driving, it is hardly the most subtle of vehicles on the streets of London.

Location: From what we know so far, the EV4 Sport spawns randomly throughout the game, and can be found both in traffic and parked on the street.

4. Nakahawa SX-825 Sport

Watch Dogs Legion SX-825
A spritely little hot hatch, the SX-825 will prove useful for navigating the tight streets of London.

Perfect for threading through narrow streets and back alleys, the SX-825 Sport appears to bear a passing resemblance to an AMG A45 crossed with a Peugeot 208.

Interestingly, this spritely little ‘hot hatch’ is rear-wheel-drive, perfect for running donuts around the law enforcement and drifting around the regal streets of Westminster.

Location: Once again, this appears to be a fairly common car in Watch Dogs: Legion, and can be found driving around the city.

3. Oscuro Ultra 8

Watch Dogs Legion Oscuro Ultra 8
The Oscuro Ultra 8 looks akin to a futuristic Batmobile.

If you want a McLaren in the future, this is what it will look like. The Oscuro Ultra 8 is a high-performance supercar, that looks like the sort of thing Batman himself would drive.

The loud roar of its powerful engine means this is not the ideal car for stealth, but for all-out speed, it may be just the ticket. The  Ultra 8 also benefits from a built-in autopilot system, ideal for no-fuss travel.

Location: We’ve seen it spawn randomly on the streets in the ‘City of London’ zone during the late evening, though whether this is location-specific is unclear.

2. De Vale EK7

Watch Dogs Legion De Vale EK7
The De Vale EK7 blends style, performance, and handling.

A true British classic, the De Vale EK7 strongly resembles the Aston Martin DB11. Perfect for the style-conscious assassin, the EK7 is a balanced vehicle blending performance and handling.

Location: The EK7 can be found parked around the south side of the Palace, in the car park behind the building. We’ve only seen it spawn at night, so it may be time-specific.

1. Atterley Fairlight (Spy car)

Watch Dogs Legion Spy Car
The Atterley Fairlight is only hail-able by Spies.

One of the slickest vehicles in the game, the Atterley Fairlight is clearly based on a Jaguar E-type. While its performance won’t compare with the likes of the Ultra 8, its sheer coolness might. It is a faster and stronger version of the standard Fairlight, with built-in missiles and a 10-second cloak.

This is a car that is specific to spies. To get this car, you either need to steal it from a spy (who can usually be found around the back of the palace) or recruit a spy to play as.

Location: Spies can spawn an Atterley Fairlight on demand, making them a very useful tool in your team.

Fortnite

Where to catch fish at Heart Lake for Fortnite’s Week 10 challenge

Published: 29/Oct/2020 13:55

by Daniel Cleary
Heart lake in fortnite
Fortnite Season 4

The tenth week of Fortnite’s Chapter 2, Season 4 challenges has arrived and one of the tasks requires you to catch fish at Heart Lake. Here’s what you’ll need to complete this challenge.

The Fortnitemares event is finally underway once again and Midas has returned to take control over the Agency, appearing for the first time in-game since he flooded the island with the Device event in Season 2.

Along with many of the new changes that have been added for the Halloween event, Epic Games has now also released the final week of challenges for players to tackle in-game.

Stark industries POI in fortnite
Epic Games
Players will need to go to the lake near Stark Industries for Week 10.

Fortnite players can expect to see plenty of straightforward tasks in Week 10, similar to ones that we have had in previous weeks, but there is one challenge that can be quite frustrating to complete if you don’t know where to go.

While some of the tasks are based around gathering materials or searching chests around the map, Epic have added one which requires you to Catch fish at Heart Lake, a new unnamed location that can be tricky to find.

Here’s what you’ll need to find Heart Lake and complete the weekly fishing challenge.

How to Catch Fish at Heart Lake in Fortnite

  1. Find and loot a Fishing Rod or Harpoon Gun in Fortnite.
  2. Make your way to the lake near the new Stark Industries POI, in Upstate New York.
  3. Catch a fish from the lake using the Fishing Rod or Harpoon.
  4. Repeat this process until you have caught the three fish needed to complete the task.
Fortnite location in map season 4
Epic Games
Heart Lake location in Fortnite.

So, there you have it, once you catch all three fish you should be rewarded with XP to help you complete the Season 4 battle pass. You can also find the rest of the Week 10 tasks on our challenge hub.

Although this is meant to be the final set of challenges, with Fortnite’s v14.50 update on the way next week, it is possible that even more challenges will be added before the season ends.