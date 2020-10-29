 Watch Dogs: Legion Season Pass: Story, missions, skins, price - Dexerto
Watch Dogs: Legion Season Pass: Story, missions, skins, price

Published: 29/Oct/2020 16:18

by Andrew Highton
The Watch dogs season pass in Watch dogs legion
Ubisoft

Watch Dogs Legion

Watch Dogs: Legion is available and everyone is free to hack the world and unleash chaos on the streets of London. But the perfect accompaniment for the game is the Watch Dogs: Legion Season Pass. We’re going to reveal the pass’ must-have content, benefits, and the price for it all. 

The latest hacking extravaganza from Ubisoft is here. Watch Dogs: Legion is an innovative spectacle that promises never-before-seen features and unique mechanics. So to enhance the overall package of the game, Ubisoft is providing players with the opportunity to increase their enjoyment with more content.

The Watch Dogs: Legion Season Pass is set to add a whole range of content to the game over the next year. The pass features customizable character skins and fully-fledged expansion packs that include new missions. We have all the details of the season pass for you below.

Aiden Pearce in Watch Dogs Legion

Watch Dogs: Legion Season Pass

The Season Pass will contain all the content for the game that is set to be released in Year One.

Check out the content below.

-Two new post-game story expansions – including returning characters Aiden Pearce and Wrench
-Four unique heroes, each with new abilities and exclusive cosmetics
-Three Dedsec Missions:
  • Not in our name
  • Guardian Protocol
  • Swipe Right
-Watch Dogs: Complete Edition* (available at launch of Watch Dogs Legion)
-DedSec car skin
The Watch Dogs Legion Season Pass is available for $39.99 or £33.99.

Post-launch content

free content coming to watch dogs: legion
Ubisoft
Even more free content is coming.

In addition to the Season Pass, other content will also be available after Watch Dogs: Legion’s release.

Watch Dogs: Legion Online

The online portion of the game will release on December 3 and it introduces 4-player co-op. You’ll be able to explore London together, recruit anyone, and engage in exclusive co-op missions.

Dynamic Events

These are exciting new scenarios that will happen in London. This means a drone that needs taking or something cool needs to be hacking.

Tactical Ops

These are dedicated 4-player missions that seem to be akin to raids. Every person in the squad will need to work together to take down a powerful objective.

Online PvP

  • Spider-Bot Arena: This mode sees players battling their bots in a scene reminiscent of Robot Wars until one is left standing
  • Invasion: A classic Watch Dogs mode that pits players against each other with the goal being to identify and hunt down your opponent

Free content

Even if you’ve finished Watch Dogs: Legion, you can look forward to more new missions, characters, and New Game+

Post-launch and Season Pass content trailer

For a more visual and in-depth look at Ubisoft’s plans for the game, watch their official video.

Ultimately, Ubisoft is making sure that Watch Dogs: Legion fans are kept entertained for months ahead with the Watch Dogs Legion Season Pass.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 23:45

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm