How to unlock Scavenger abilities in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has finally arrived, and with it, a wide variety of changes, including the addition of Scavenger Abilities. Here is everything we know about the character class.

The long-awaited Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has made its presence felt, giving the LEGO gaming franchise fans to live out their wildest Jedi dreams.

Along with the ability to replay memorable movies from the LucasFilm property, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga boasts a ton of new features that take the LEGO experience to a new level.

One of the many new features that have been implemented into the latest LEGO offering is the notion of adding character classes to the game. While there are three of them in total, players have noticed that one, in particular, has excellent benefits.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know to unlock Scavenger Abilities.

Contents

What is the Scavenger Ability?

The Scavenger Ability is one of the character classes from the Skywalker Saga that grants the player the ability to journey through the road less traveled, navigate through forbidden paths, and solve mission-based puzzles throughout the game.

You may have noticed blocked paths in your travels since playing the new LEGO entry and have probably been confused as to what that means.

Well, to navigate those, you will need the Scavenger Ability.

How to unlock Scavenger Abilities

There are three total Scavenger Abilities in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

To unlock these exploration-based abilities, you will need to get yourself to The Force Awakens, Episode VII’s story mission titled “Scraps for Scraps.”

Advertisement

You’ll need to collect around 20 scrap pieces littered about the locale known as Niima Outpost during this mission.

Once completed, you will be granted the power to create all of the Scavenger Tools, with the ability to cycle through them whenever needed.

Lastly, you will be met with a tutorial teaching you how to use the Glider, Breaker Blaster, and Net Launcher you just crafted, and once that is completed, you will have unlocked the tools for the remainder of the game.

As an alternative to this method, players can also get their hands on the three tools by playing as Wicket in ‘The Chewbacca Defence’ level in Episode VII, Return of the Jedi. Fun fact.

Advertisement

How to use Scavenger Abilities?

Now that you have your precious Scavenger Tools, let’s discuss how to use them properly:

Playing as a Scavenger character, hold Circle/B to prompt the Tool menu

Between the three Scavenger tools, select your desired item

Once selected, you will have an unlimited amount of use from each ability

So, that’s how you get Scavenger ABilities in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

If you’re looking to get in on the intergalactic d fun, be sure to check out our other LEGO Star Wars guides:

All LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cheat codes | Is LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on Xbox Game Pass? | LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PC system requirements | LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: Co-op guide | All LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga classes, abilities & how to upgrade