How to get Datacards in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – All locations

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has an abundance of extra game modes to help take your adventure to the next level, but to access them you’ll need Datacards. Here are all of their locations and how to get them.

In a science fiction adventure for the ages, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga lets players relive some of the most iconic scenes from the fandom’s ever-expanding universe in a fun-filled, block-like extravaganza.

To help you on your way, there’s a whole swathe of codes to unlock different characters and ships, but for many, the title‘s extra game modes are more alluring. Allowing you to transform the galaxy far, far away into a disco, or alternatively wield baguettes instead of lightsabers – there’s a whole plethora of new content just ahead on the stellar horizon.

In order to access these extra game modes, you’ll need Datacards, which are elusive collectibles scattered across every corner of space. So, here’s how to get Datacards in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and a breakdown of their locations.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: Datacard locations

There are 19 Datacards up for grabs, but a total of 20 different extra modes and modifiers (Mumble Mode is unlocked from the start of the game). You can use any card to obtain any mode, meaning that you can unlock your favorites first!

Below are the locations of all the different Datacards, as well as a breakdown of how to get them:

Datacard Location How to get 1 Sith Citadel (Exegol) From your landing pad, go South until you can access the elevator that takes you underground. Follow the explosive barrels along until you get to a series of pipes. Cross the catwalk and climb up the rope, and the Datacard is on the pipe. 2 Ewok Village (Endor) From the landing pad, head down the path to your right. At the end of the path there will be vines, shoot those to uncover a target. Shoot this to unlock the hatch that houses the Datacard. 3 Ewok Village Crash Site, Kef Bir (Endor) Head to Company 77 Village and enter the house on your left (it is fenced off). The Datacard is inside the house. 4 Niima Outpost (Jakku) Head to the crashed Star Destroyer and find the Datacard hidden in the circular escape pod. 5 Maz’s Castle (Takodana) Walk down the lake’s shore from the landing pad (water on your right) until you find a large pillar. Grapple up this and press the pressure switch to reveal the Datacard. 6 Crait Outpost (Crait) Go immediately left from the landing platform and climb the catwalks. Grapple across the gap (you may need to jump to get the grapple target) to collect the Datacard on the opposite platform. 7 Cloud City (Bespin) Head to the Central Plaza and find a flight of stairs leading upwards. To the left of these, the wall is breakable. Use the Breaker Blaster to demolish it, then Grapple to swing across. 8 Echo Base (Hoth) The Datacard is next to the landing pad, so simply use Grapple to hop onto the hand holds on the far wall, then again to the nearby catwalk. Keep swinging to earn your prize! 9 Dragonsnake Bog (Dagobath) From the landing pad, go south until you get to the small lake. Go right and head under two trees until you see the vine with the Datacard on it. Simply grapple up and grab it. 10 Mining Complex (Mustafar) From the landing pad, take the walkway on the far right. Turn right, then take the stairs on your left. Swing across to the large pipe with grapple, then follow the handholds to get the Datacard. 11 Stalgasin Hive (Geonosis) Head to the Canyons and head to the top of the mountain. Climb the wall of the building to your right, then head right around the building, keeping tight to the wall. Grapple up yet another cliff to get the card. 12 Kachirho (Kashyyk) Head towards Tree Vikkilynn then keep right, heading up the spiral. The path splits into three; take the left path and exit Tree Vikkilynn. Jump to the platform on your left, then onto the next one. The Datacard is on the left. 13 Canto Bight (Cantonica) Head down the central walkway from the landing pad and hang right down the alley. Turn left, then left again when you can. Grapple to jump from wall to wall until you reach the little balcony where the Datacard is located. 14 Great Temple (Yavin 4) Head under the landing pad walkway and use grapple to jump to a small handhold. Hop up to the walkway to grab the card. 15 Federal District (Coruscant) Head to the building with the red door in Senate View. Go right, jump down the two platforms and follow the path around. Complete the pressure puzzle to earn the Datacard. 16 Uscru District (Coruscant) Head southwest from the landing pad and jump down into Back Alley. Take the stairs to your left and jump over the spherical building on the right to find the Datacard. 17 Jundland Wastes (Tatooine) Head to Obi-Wan Kenobi’s house and climb the wall just past it (use a Force-wielding character). Hop across several handholds, then use the Force to create swingable poles. Reach the ridge and hug tight to the wall, following the path down the bridge. Turn right to jump onto another ridge opposite, slide down it and claim your hard-earned card. 18 Mos Espa (Tatooine) Head to the Slave Quarters and look for the glowing doorway. Walk past the entrance and keep going right until you get to the back end of the building. The Datacard is in the storage shed past some discarded droids. 19 Mos Eisley (Tattooine) Head to Chalmun’s Cantina, where the Datacard is floating above you. Use a character with the Force to stack objects and climb up to it.

So that’s how to get Datacards in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as well as a rundown of each different location.

