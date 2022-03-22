LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga PC system requirements

Ready for another LEGO Star Wars game? We hope so, as LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga looks to be the most ambitious one to date, and we’ve compiled all the PC system requirements needed to enjoy the game.

LEGO fans are constantly treated to some of media’s biggest video game and film licenses to use and turn into a fun game. They don’t come much bigger than Star Wars, and it’s time for the next iteration of Lightsaber-wielding, Stormtrooper-slaying action.

To ensure you can seamlessly channel the force through your hands on PC, we’ve put together a handy guide that details the minimum and recommended specs of LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga.

LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga PC requirements

LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga may only have its characters and environments constructed purely out of LEGO pieces, but it doesn’t mean the game doesn’t need some decent hardware power to make them look as flashy as possible!

It certainly needs the user to meet its minimum requirements in terms of specifications, and you can find them all below.

Minimum specs

Obi-Wan has taught the devs well, as the minimum specs aren’t going to destroy your PC.

Hardware Requirements GPU 128 MB Graphics card with Shader Model 2.0 Capability CPU Intel P3 1.0 GHz or AMD Athlon XP RAM 256 MB RAM. 512 MB RAM required for Windows Vista OS Windows XP SP2, Windows Vista Storage 4.5 GB HDD

Recommended specs

If you’re looking to make your Lightsaber a bit shinier, then here are the recommended PC specs for you to browse.

Hardware Requirements GPU 512 MB RAM Graphics card with Shader Model 3.0 Capability CPU Intel P4 3.0 GHz or AMD Athlon 64 RAM 512 MB RAM. 1 GB RAM recommended for Windows Vista OS Windows XP SP2, Windows Vista Storage 4.5 GB HDD plus an additional 500 MB

There you have it! Everything we’ve listed before are the minimum and recommended PC specs for LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga. You won’t need an up-to-date rig with state-of-the-art gear, meaning you can enjoy the newest LEGO adventure in comfort and quality.

Here are some more games which you can see the requirements of on PC:

