LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga classes – All abilities & how to upgrade

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga shakes up gameplay by introducing a classes system, with Jedi, Dark Side, Scavenger, and others each having their own unique upgrades and abilities to unlock. Here’s everything you need to know about each class and its upgrades, along with what they all do.

Classes in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga introduce a whole new RPG mechanic to the franchise, making each and every one of the over 300 unlockable characters feel unique in their own way.

From the lightsaber-wielding Dark Side and Jedi through to Scavengers who can climb and glide their way across the Galaxy Maps’ hub worlds, here’s everything you need to know about each class’ unlockable upgrades in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Advertisement

Contents

All LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga classes

In total, there are nine different classes in LEGO: Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, alongside a tenth miscellaneous ‘Extra’ category. Aside from this particular category, each class has its own unique abilities and methods to traverse the galaxy.

The game’s nine classes are:

Astromech Droid

Bounty Hunter

Dark Side

Hero

Jedi

Protocol Droid

Scavenger

Scoundrel

Villain

You’ll unlock characters within these classes simply by playing, by entering special cheat codes, or by purchasing them with studs – one of the in-game currencies.

Below, we’ve listed each class’ unique abilities and the upgrades you’ll be able to unlock for them throughout gameplay. These can all be upgraded to a maximum of three times, too, increasing the overall effectiveness of each one by varying degrees.

Advertisement

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga class upgrades & abilities

Astromech Droid

The Astromech Droid class in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – characters like R2-D2 and R2-R9 – can interact with Astromech Sockets to hack into different devices to produce different outcomes.

They also have what’s known as ‘Droid Stealth,’ allowing them to stroll by enemy characters without altering them if they remain unprovoked.

Astromech Droid Upgrades Description Super Charged Add a shockwave to stun prod attacks, which damages nearby enemies. Astromech Socket Expert Astromech Socket interactions can be bypassed or completed for bonus Studs. Droid Barge Slide while moving, causing enemies damage. Distraction Project a hologram that distracts nearby enemies for a period of time.

Bounty Hunter

Bounty Hunter classes – characters like Boba Fett and Jango Fett – have the ability to accept Bounty Missions from NPCs throughout the world, alongside being able to rapidly fire their weapons.

This allows them to heat up and destroy gold objects, which can be found dotted throughout the world and contain those all-important Kyber Bricks.

Advertisement

Bounty Hunter Upgrades Description Shock Grenade Throw a Shock Grenade which briefly stuns enemies and disables enemy shields. Scattershot Bounty Hunter weapons fire a spread of bolts, causing damage across a wider range. Hidden Bounties Collect a bounty of Studs from defeated enemies. Enemy Detector Detect enemies through walls and other surfaces.

Dark Side

Dark Side class characters such as Palpatine, Darth Maul, and Count Dooku, as expected, are Force wielders in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Alongside this, they possess the ability to influence and distract NPC characters, and can also opt to send them into a panic. Like Jedi characters, they can cut through and run up highlighted walls, while also being able to utilize Twirl Poles to swing across higher ground.

Dark Side Upgrades Description Dark Rise Boost the power and capabilities of Force Lift. Force Crush Repeatedly damage enemies grabbed with the Force. Power Push Force Push will knock back more enemies and objects over a wider range. Fear the Dark Side Enemies and civilians will have an increased chance of running away in fear, and from an increased distance.

Hero

Hero characters (Padmé, Jar Jar, Admiral Holdo), come equipped with one of all of the classes’ most useful abilities: a grapple gun. This makes for a great tool to both traverse the world and launch into enemies for a deadly attack.

Advertisement

One of their most useful abilities is being able to don disguises like Stormtrooper gear, which gives them access to the otherwise locked Villain Terminals.

Hero Upgrades Description Hero Terminal Expert Hero Terminal interactions can be bypassed or completed for bonus Studs. Rebel Heart Increase how often defeated enemies will drop Recovery Hearts. Armoured Disguise Adds a defense boost to equipped armor pieces. Improved Shield Generator Increase the shield for ships piloted by Hero characters.

Jedi

Identical to Dark Side Force users, characters such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Barriss Offee, and Yarael Poof have access to Mind Tricks to influence, distract and panic NPCs.

They’re also able to cut through certain walls with their lightsabers, run up scratch-marked walls and showcase their acrobatic skills by swinging on (and leaping from) Twirl Poles.

Jedi Upgrades Description Mind Master Increase the range of effect for Distract and Panic Jedi Mind Tricks. Trick Time Increase the duration of Distract and Panic of Jedi Mind Tricks. Jedi Reflexes Successful Combat Counters are more powerful and damage nearby enemies. Force Flinger Increase attack damage caused by objects thrown with the Force.

Protocol Droid

The Protocol Droids (C-3PO, TC-14) class in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can control specific terminals, allowing them to quell alarms, control other Droids, and even turrets.

Advertisement

They can also disassemble themselves at will to fit into small crevices to uncover what’s inside, while also possessing Droid Stealth to avoid enemy suspicion. Their language translation skills make them a perfect addition to your party to understand the Galaxy’s alien languages.

Protocol Droid Upgrades Description Turret Tune-up Bolts fired from Protocol Terminal Turrets will bounce off surfaces, increasing the chances of hitting an enemy. Polished Plating Add a chance of deflecting bolts fired from enemy weapons. Paid Translator Receive bonus Studs for translating alien languages. Destructive Disassembly Release a shockwave when disassembling, damaging nearby enemies

Scavenger

The Scavenger class (characters like Rey, Kuiil, and Wicket) has access to a whole array of unique abilities that can help them traverse the world. From using Breaker Blasters to topple specific objects, using a Net Launcher to aid them to climb otherwise untraversable walls, and a Glider to fly through the air across great distances, they come in incredibly handy for those who want to collect everything the galaxy has to offer.

What’s more, they’re also able to wall run and use Twirl Poles!

Scavenger Upgrades Description Advanced Gliding Increases speed when using the Glider. Better Breaker Blaster Increase the explosive range and damage of the Breaker Blaster. Expert Climber Increase climbing speed. Crafty Add new color schemes for Scavenger Tools.

Scoundrel

Scoundrels such as Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Lando Calrissian can utilize their environment to identify weak points in a scene, allowing you to destroy it to access new areas or progress on a level.

Similar to Bounty Hunters, they can also pick up Smuggling Run Missions where you’ll need to transport precious cargo through hyperspace. While on these, you’ll be open to ambushes from those looking to take your loot – so make sure to keep your eyes peeled to the galaxy around you.

Scoundrel Upgrades Description Piercing Rounds Pierce through cover with ranged attacks, inflicting damage on enemies behind it. Combat Slide While running, perform a Combat Slide, causing damage to enemies and objects. Charged Shot When aiming, release once the weapon flashes to fire a Charged Shot. Causes increased damage and bounces off of surfaces. Business Opportunist Receive a Stud discount when purchasing Rumors and Hints in the Holoprojector.

Villain

The Villain class (characters like General Grievous, Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard) has access to their own specific Terminals in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which can be used to access the likes of doors to access new areas.

They’re also able to use grenades alongside Villain-specific weapon crates that contain weapons like rocket launchers to help push back the opposition from a distance.

Villain Upgrades Description Villain Terminal Expert Villain Terminal interactions can be bypassed or completed for bonus Studs. Defence Droid A training remote will provide backup during combat, attacking your enemies. Extra Ammo Weapons found in Weapon Drop Crates carry more ammo. Demolitions Expert Grenades cause explosive damage over a larger range.

How to upgrade class abilities in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Upgrading a class’ particular ability is pretty easy to do, and typically requires you to part with some of your hard-earned Studs and Kyber Bricks.

To purchase an ability or upgrade an existing one, simply follow these steps.

Open the Holoprojector menu by pressing the touchpad on console (or the equivalent on PC) Scroll across to the fourth tab with the star-shaped icon that has an arrow inside of it. On the left-hand side, you’ll see each particular class listed below the ‘Core’ abilities. Navigate to which class you want to upgrade, and you’ll see four different abilities. Simply interact with which one you want – and that’s it! After upgrading the ability once, you’ll also be able to see what bonuses you’ll receive by increasing its level again.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about classes in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and all of their available upgrades.

For more guide content make sure to check out our main page, and in the meantime, check out some more LEGO tips and tricks:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga codes & cheats | Does LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga support crossplay? | Is LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on Xbox Game Pass?