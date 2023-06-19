How to unlock Cody Rhodes in AEW Fight Forever

AEW Fight Forever still features the talents of the departed Cody Rhodes. If you want to use the American Nightmare in the game, our quick guide will show you how.

Despite the fact that Cody Rhodes is a prominent figure in WWE 2K23 and spearheads a lot of the company’s main event TV time, the son of the legendary Dusty Rhodes is still in AEW Fight Forever.

After originally leaving the WWE back in 2016 following an unhappy run as ‘Stardust,’ Cody Rhodes would forge a path of success for himself on the independent circuit. Top-tier runs in TNA, ROH, and NJPW, along with Cody’s run in the Bullet Club, saw the wrestler’s stock rise to unprecedented heights.

Cody would also gain new friends in The Elite – consisting of The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page. Together, the group helped found AEW and cement its status as a major wrestling promotion. The American Nightmare may have returned to his spiritual home in WWE, but that hasn’t stopped the superstar from appearing in the AEW Fight Forever game as well.

Unlocking Cody Rhodes in AEW Fight Forever

To unlock Cody Rhodes in AEW Fight Forever, players simply need to purchase him in the game’s official shop using 10,000 AEW Cash.

There are no microtransactions behind the move either, it’s a one-off fee to acquire him using in-game currency. Once you’ve bought him, Cody will be accessible across all the game’s modes including 1-on-1 Exhibition Matches to the game’s central career mode.

If you choose to use him, you won’t be getting short-changed either. Cody gets his iconic theme song along with the classic entrance of him appearing from below the entrance ramp.

That just about does it for this AEW Fight Forever guide.

