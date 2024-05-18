Kai Cenat says nothing compares to Elden Ring after completing the game

Kai Cenat has shared his thoughts on Elden Ring after completing the game in 166 hours during a marathon Twitch stream.

The expansive game is known for its difficult boss fights, with Cenat beating Elden Ring following nearly seven days of gameplay and a total of 1,701 deaths under his belt.

While tears were shed along the way, Cenat celebrated his victory on stream with screams of joy before finally composing himself and sharing his overall thoughts on the game.

Praising Elden Ring’s cinematics, Cenat said that although he had died “multiple times,” the game was “very rewarding.”

“I literally enjoyed every boss death,” Cenat stated, admitting he had “never felt something in [his] soul” like the way he had with Elden Ring.

He went on to claim no current game could compare; “This is an absolute cinema. From the f****** designs of the character to the little things you need.”

He continued to praise many aspects of Elden Ring, listing everything he felt made the game a league above any other. Included was:

The crafting table

The round table

The bosses

The runes

Upgrades (which he mentioned twice), including testing them

Rebirthing

Co-op

PvP

Seeing “random players within your game”

Seeing “how people die”

“Funny” messages

Weapons

“Absolute cinema,” Cenat insisted, rating Elden Ring a finishing score of 10 out of 10 “across the board.”

“This is my favorite game that I’ve ever played,” he concluded. “That’s facts.”

Cenat also mentioned Elden Ring’s upcoming DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, which will be released on June 21, 2024, on all platforms. The expansion will introduce ten new bosses, some of whom can be seen in the trailer.

It will take place after the death of Mohg in the Land of Shadow, said to be the largest DLC area ever seen in a Souls game. Considering his excitement surrounding Elden Ring, it is likely that Cenat will be first in line to play the DLC when it drops.