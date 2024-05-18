Marvel Rivals: How to play custom games

Find out how to play custom games in Marvel Rivals for those looking to play in a friends-only lobby or get some extra practice.

Despite still being in Closed Alpha, Marvel Rivals is already offering a variety of different game modes. Currently, players can play casually in Quick Match, Competitive, and join a Dawn of Legends tournament to obtain a Closed Alpha exclusive title.

Aside from these modes, playing in a custom game for those looking to host a match with friends is also possible. This is a great way to test hero abilities or team comps, as you can coordinate more efficiently with friends.

If you’d like to know how to play custom games in Marvel Rivals, read on.

How to create custom games in Marvel Rivals

netease / marvel .

Marvel Rivals lets you join other people’s custom games and make your own. The custom games option is a bit hidden from the lobby, but here’s how you can find and play it:

In the Marvel Rivals lobby, select Play. Above Start, click More Modes. A new page will appear; choose Custom Games in the Rivalry tab. Select Create in the custom game browser to make your own lobby. Select the plus symbol to invite your friends.

In a custom game, you’re free to customize your lobby in any way you want, including how it can be accessed, spectators, and bots.

Bots can be great alternatives if you don’t have a full team in the lobby but still want to play with your friends in Marvel Rivals. At the moment, you can select three difficulty options for them: easy, normal, and hard.

There’s also an option to change the game’s map on the bottom right. Once you’re all set and happy with your settings, just hit the Start button, and you should be good to go.

Just remember that while the game lets you join custom matches, certain quests in the game actually require you to play in Quick Match. Completing these quests is important if you want to level up Galacta’s Quest and get the Scarlet Witch skin.