How to unlock Aubrey Edwards as a wrestler in AEW Fight Forever

Any AEW Fight Forever fans familiar with the ever-imperious Aubrey Edwards will know how on the ball the referee is. However, Yuke’s has included Aubrey as a playable character in AEW’s first game, and we’ll show you how.

Names like Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson are traditionally AEW’s big draws and star attractions. Their names alone draw TV ratings and attract additional PPV buys. But it’s some of the less heralded names that piece the overall package together. AEW Fight Forever includes some of those core elements – including referee Aubrey Edwards.

She’s become one of the most iconic referees in the modern-day wrestling scene and has been with AEW since day one. To honor this, she is not only a referee in the game, but she’s also a playable character that players can unlock and use.

Unlocking Aubrey Edwards in AEW Fight Forever

To add Aubrey Edwards to your playable character roster in AEW Fight Forever, you will need to purchase her from the Shop for 20,000 AEW Cash.

There are no specific unlock conditions via Road To Elite or anything else. Aubrey can only be unlocked via the game’s official in-game shop using in-game currency.

Once you have done this though, you’ll be able to use Aubrey Edwards in the same capacity as anyone else. Want to storm through a Career Mode with Aubrey at the forefront of your AEW journey? Go for it. Are you a sadist who wants to throw her into the realm of a Casino Ladder Match? It’s your prerogative as an AEW Fight Forever owner to do so!

Yuke’s has created an electric atmosphere and included a ton of features in AEW Fight Forever. For more news and content regarding the game, we have many other guides down below for you:

