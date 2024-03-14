How to remove Wanted status in Palworld

Palworld lets you do just about anything morally grey. However, the last thing you want is the police chasing after you. So here’s a guide on how you can get rid of the wanted status in the game.

Palworld has quickly become one of the biggest games of Steam, exploding into the scene with its wild gameplay, aptly dubbed “Pokemon with guns”.

With the immense freedom Palworld provides players, you can very much enslave Pals and humans alike to do your bidding, although the latter is very much illegal with the authorities chasing you if you do, and it’s also quite annoying to deal with in a playthrough.

So here’s how to remove your Wanted status in Palworld should the situation arise.

Pocketpair Palworld lets you do almost anything morally grey, including forcing pals to create weaponry. However, this isn’t considered illegal.

How to change Wanted status in Palworld

Despite being able to literally sell and butcher humans in Palworld, there are some illegal things that the game can chase you up for. This comes in the form of the PIDF, which are NPCs that will chase you down with weapons and more to snuff out your evil.

Fortunately, there are ways to remove the Wanted status, allowing you to continue going about your activities. Here are the best methods to do so.

Give Up and Die

The easiest way to change your Wanted status is to get yourself killed.

If you do feel guilty about the crimes you’ve committed. You can absolve yourself of your evil by simply giving up and letting the PIDF kill you.

This isn’t without punishment, however, as you’ll drop all of your items. It’s recommended that you die near a fast travel point, so you can collect your belongings after respawning.

Pocketpair A simple way to rid yourself of any Wanted status is to just die.

Kill the PIDF

Another easy way to remove your Wanted status is to kill the PIDF members chasing you.

This is of course a method more suited for players prepared for combat, but if you are one of them, it is a viable option.

You can also bring them back to your base to have your Pals fight with you or lure them into a boss Pal who can handle them for you.

Kill Witnesses

Alternatively, you can remove your Wanted status by killing all witnesses who could potentially rat on your misdeeds. It’s best to kill all witnesses before the PIDF shows up to the scene.

This option may be the easiest to do to prevent a Wanted status while committing the crime as luckily for the sinful players amongst us, the dead can’t rat on you.

Run Away

Another way to remove your Wanted status is to simply run away until it’s gone.

This can be a tad difficult since the PIDF will chase you for quite a while before giving up. However, if you manage to run away for long enough you’ll be able to remove your Wanted status.

Exit and Reload

The cheekiest option is to exit the game and reload if you need to remove your Wanted status efficiently.

This was definitely not intended by the devs, however, you can very much sidetrack removing the status in game by simply exiting your save or the game and reloading it.

This method is great if you need to remove your Wanted status immediately with no need to expend resources or potentially drop items while trying to remove it.

What causes the Wanted status in Palworld

The Wanted status can be caused by either trespassing in a Sanctuary or assaulting PIDF officers or friendly NPCs. These are only triggered if someone witnesses you committing these crimes, however, so feel free to do so as long as you’re being stealthy.

