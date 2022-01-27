How to get free $10 Epic Games Store coupon

Epic Games is giving away a free $10 coupon for their online store and this is everything you need to know in order to redeem it for yourself.

Whether through the sheer popularity of Fortnite or the surprise Riot Games partnership that brought both League of Legends and Valorant to their marketplace, the Epic Games Store has built up quite the userbase since launching in November 2018.

If you’re among the 160+ million users who have logged into the service before, then we’re here to get you hooked up with a free $10 discount for you to snag the next big release or add some V-Bucks to the pile.

How to redeem your free $10 Epic Games coupon

In order to unlock this offer, you’ll need to subscribe to the Epic Games emailing list.

Doing so is a simple process and only takes a few minutes. You only need to follow these steps:

Visit the Epic Games website. Click the Unlock Your Coupon/Connect and Save panel on the right side of the screen. After being redirected, sign in with your primary gaming platform information. Check the Subscribe/Unsubscribe box and double-check your preferences.

Once this is done simply wait for the offer to show up in your inbox and follow the instructions provided by Epic.

For users that are already a part of the list, you might want to search your inbox to verify that you haven’t been sent the confirmation before.

This promotion lasts until February 27, 2022, and can be applied to any purchase on the store.