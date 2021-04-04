Outriders loot & gear guide: Best ways to farm Legendary weapons and armor - Dexerto

If you’ve been grinding Outriders since release, chances are you’re looking for the best ways to farm those sweet Legendary drops needed to perfect your build. Here are the best ways you can farm for Legendary gear in Outriders’ endgame.

People Can Fly’s new looter-shooter, Outriders, has taken the gaming world by storm (despite some ongoing server issues) since its release on April 1. In only a few days, dedicated players have breezed through the game’s story content and are now reaching the Outriders’ endgame.

Legendary gear (the highest rarity of weapons and armor in Outriders) is the ultimate prize when it comes to min-maxing your character’s potential for wreaking havoc on your enemies — but it’s not always easy to come by. We’ve put together a list of all the best ways you can farm for those coveted Legendary drops.

Best ways to farm Legendary gear in Outriders

Increasing World Tier for Legendary Outriders gear

The easiest, although not the most reliable, way to increase your chance of receiving Legendary drops is by upping the World Tier level while playing. In Outriders, the World Tier system is a way to manually increase the game’s difficulty, while also increasing your potential for powerful rewards.

World Tiers range from 1 (the easiest, ‘Story’ level) to 15 (the game’s hardest difficulty setting, known as ‘Madness’). If you push your World Tier higher, your chance to receive Legendary drops will also soar. Here’s a breakdown of how each World Tier affects your Legendary drop rate:

World Tier Difficulty Legendary drop rate modifier bonus: 01 Story +0% 02 Easy +30% 03 Normal +70% 04 Hard +130% 05 Expert +215% 06 Master +285% 07 Legend +300% 08 Immortal +315% 09 Frantic +330% 10 Impossible +345% 11 Inferno +360% 12 Torment +375% 13 Nightmare +390% 14 Insanity +405% 15 Madness +425%

It goes without saying that each time you increase your World Tier, the game’s difficulty will increase proportionally, but as your character continues to gain more power and you’re ready to farm for more Legendary gear, kick your world Tier up and watch the loot flood in.

Farming Wanted & Hunt Missions for Legendary Outriders gear

In addition to kicking up the game’s general difficulty, there are also several activities you can grind that provide guaranteed Legendary drops as their reward. These include two specific types of activities: Wanted missions and Hunt missions.

In order to claim your Legendary gear, you need to complete ten of each specific mission type. Once each set of ten is completed, you’re guaranteed a Legendary drop for all of your trouble — the ten Wanted missions net you a Legendary weapon, while the Hunt missions give you a Legendary armor piece.

These sets of activities are repeatable once they’ve been completed, so players can farm them infinitely. While this method does take a significant amount of time, it’s a reliable way to target farm if you’re specifically hunting a Legendary weapon or an armor piece instead.

Farming Side Quests for Legendary Outriders gear

In addition to the Wanted and Hunt Missions, you can also replay Outriders’ side quests as a way to farm Legendary gear. This method for farming has been present since the game’s demo, and is still a viable way to farm Legendary gear in the full game.

As noted by content creator ‘KackisHD’ in his Legendary farming video, simply select one of the game’s side quests that reward you with Legendary gear — such as the Big Iron or The Outriders’ Legacy missions — and complete them, receive your reward, then rinse and repeat as needed.

Farming Expeditions for Legendary Outriders gear

The final, and most challenging method for farming Legendary loot revolves around Outriders’ true endgame content: Expeditions. These are a set of unique activities that you can only unlock after completing the game’s main campaign, so make sure you’ve done that before jumping in.

Expeditions are Outriders’ version of endgame content in other looter-shooter/MMO titles (think Raids in World of Warcraft, Destiny, the Division 2). Expeditions are extremely challenging, and the rewards are based on how quickly you’re able to complete each activity (the faster you clear the Expedition, the more rewards you receive).

These activities also come with their own set of Challenge Tiers (1-15) that up their difficulty in exchange for more rewards, including a higher chance of Legendary gear drops. Challenge Tiers are completely separate from World Tiers, so expect to face some serious resistance if you increase them for a chance at more loot.

A helpful video from YouTuber ‘ImPwnstar’ breaks down the best strategy for farming Expeditions, but the general idea is to find a sweet spot in the Challenge Tiers that rewards extra Legendary drops while still being easy enough to complete without taking too long and losing out on rewards.

All Outriders Legendary Weapons

As expected with any looter-shooter, Outriders is filled to the brim with gear for players to collect, and when it comes to Legendary weapons People Can Fly have spared no expense. Here’s a breakdown of the nearly 30 Legendary weapons players can obtain right now.

Legendary Weapon Weapon Type Mod 1 Mod 2 Absolute Zero Assault Rifle Ultimate Freezing Bullets: Shots inflict Freeze on enemies Improved Vulnerability Bullets: Shots inflict Vulnerable on enemies Heir to the Desert Assault Rifle Sandstorm: Shots conjure a sandstorm, dealing damage over five seconds Bleeding Bullets: Shots inflict Bleed on enemies Inferno Seed Assault Rifle Wrath of Moloch: Critical hits cause an explosion dealing damage and inflicting Burn on enemies within a 5m radius Brain-Eater: Critical shots don’t consume ammo Master Tool Assault Rifle Dome of Protection: Killing shots summon a bullet-stopping dome for five seconds Perpetuum Mobile: Instantly replenish your magazine if you kill an enemy with 30 percent or less ammo remaining in your magazine Time Ripper Assault Rifle Ultimate Stiffening: Shots inflict Slow on enemies Gravedigger’s Frenzy: Critical shots increase your critical damage by 50 percent for five seconds Thunderbird Assault Rifle Ultimate Storm Whip: Shots bring down lightning on an enemy dealing 26 damage Striga: 30 percent critical damage is returned to you as health Voodoo Matchmaker Assault Rifle Ultimate Damage Link: Shots link between enemies, sharing 30 percent of their weapon damage dealt and 10 percent of their Anomaly damage dealt Vulnerability Bullets: Shots inflict Vulnerable on enemies Fortress Automatic Shotgun Fortress: Receive up to 43 percent damage bonus based on your armor Striga: 30 percent of critical damage is returned to you as health The Iceberg Bolt Action Rifle Winter Blast: Critical shots create an icy blast that inflicts Freeze on enemies within a 4m radius Icebreaker: Killing shots against frozen enemies make them explode. This also deals 90 damage Amber Vault Double Gun Killing Spree: Killing shots increase damage by 30 percent for 30 seconds. Bonus deteriorates with time and stacks up to five kills Brain-eater: Critical shots don’t consume ammo Lucky Jinx Double Gun Ultimate Toxic Bullets: Shots inflict Toxic on enemies Perpetuum Mobile: Instantly replenish your magazine if you kill an enemy with 30 percent or less ammo remaining in your magazine Damascus Offering LMG Claymore Torrent: Shot damage four enemies within a 3m radius with Anomaly blades, dealing damage Anomaly Enhancement: Receive a passive firepower boost equal to 30 percent of your Anomaly Power Grim Marrow LMG Singularity: Killing shots create an Anomaly singularity. When destroyed, the singularity explodes, dealing 240 damage to enemies within 6.5m radius Improved Stiffening: Shots inflict Slow on enemies Roaring Umbra LMG Kinetic Stomp: Shots create a seismic shock around you. This deals damage within a 5m radius Bleeding Bullets: Shots inflict Bleed on enemies Torment & Agony Pistol Judgment Enforcer: Shots mark enemies. When reloading, deal five times your weapon’s damage to every marked enemy. Marks are removed when you switch weapons Clip Combustion: Reloading your weapon creates a shockwave. This deals 25 damage to enemies within a 5m radius Aerie Master Pump Action Shotgun Weightlessness: Bullets inflict Time Rift on enemies which raises them into the air for five seconds Critical Point: Increases your chances of scoring a critical shot by 15 percent Anomaly Effigy Pump Action Shotgun Concentration Blast: Killing shots cause enemies to explode, dealing damage multiplied by the maximum numbers of six enemies within a 5m radius around the target Storm Whip: Shots bring down lightning on an enemy dealing 746 damage Enoch’s Blessing Pump Action Shotgun Life and Death: Killing shots create a blast that restores 33 percent of health to players Gravedigger’s Frenzy: Critical shots increase your critical damage by 50 percent for five seconds Golem’s Limb Pump Action Shotgun Golem Rising: A killing shot gives you a protective Golem effect for three seconds Vampire: Killing shots increase your Skill Leech by 15 percent for 20 seconds The Guillotine Pump Action Shotgun Radiation Splash: Reloading causes a small explosion that inflicts Vulnerable and deals damage to enemies within a 5m radius Minefield: Killing shots spawn explosives around your target. Each one deals damage in a 5m radius The High Roller Pump Action Shotgun Embalmer’s Rage: Your shots will be critical for eight seconds after a killing shot Clip Roller: When your magazine has 50 percent or less ammo left, you can roll to quickly reload all your equipped weapons Paxian Blessing Pump Action Shotgun Life Stock: Reloading restores some health for each enemy you’ve eliminated since your last reload Vampire: Killing shots give you a temporary Leech boost Lucky Revolver Pinball: Every critical shot ricochets to four enemies within a 5m radius, dealing double the weapon’s base damage Improved Toxic Bullets: Shots inflict Toxic on enemies Blightbearer Rifle Burst of Decay: Critical shots cause explosions that inflict Toxic on enemies with a 5m radius Resistance Breaker: Shots decrease your target’s resistance by 35 percent for six seconds Molten Eidola Rifle Ravenous Locust: Bullets create a swarm of locusts, dealing damage over 15 seconds. This also inflicts Weakness to remaining enemies in a 6m radius Brain-Eater: Critical shots don’t consume ammo Raróg’s Gaze Rifle Weakness Trap: Shots cause explosions, dealing 45 damage and inflicting Weakness on enemies within a 5m radius of the target Burning Bullets: Shots inflict Burn on enemies Twisted Mercy Rifle Ultimate Vulnerability Bullets: Shots inflict Vulnerable on enemies Brain-Eater: Critical shots don’t consume ammo Fatal Symbiont SMG Dark Sacrifice: During combat your weapon drains up to 50 percent of your max health in exchange for a 75 percent weapon damage bonus Bleeding Bullets: Shots inflict Bleed on enemies The Migraine SMG Ultimate Bleeding Bullets: Shots inflict Bleed on enemies Bomb’s Ahead: Killing shots turn enemies into an Anomaly bomb, dealing 101 damage

All Outriders Legendary Armor Sets

Outriders is also full of Legendary armor pieces with insane mods that modify your playstyle. Acquiring these armor pieces, and eventually completing the full set for each of the game’s 4 classes, should be high on the list for any endgame grinder. Here’s all of the Legendary armor sets we know about so far.

Devastator Legendary Armor Set Deathproof : Reduce the cooldown of Boulderdash by 90 percent Marshal : Endless Mass pulls enemies together and makes them share damage Seismic Commander : Increases damage by 150 percent against enemies inflicted with Bleed Statue : Using Golem/Tremor doubles your firepower and weapon Skill Leech. This affects you and the rest of your squad

Pyromancer Legendary Armor Set The Acari : Every enemy damaged by Heatwave will give you a 25 percent Anomaly Power bonus for 10 seconds Lava Lich : Decreases your Eruption cooldown and increases damage Reforged : Increases Feed The Flames damage and Thermal Bomb damage by 50 percent. Torturer : Triples the size of Volcanic Rounds’ damaging aura that surrounds each bullet

Technomancer Legendary Armor Set Borealis Monarch : Increase weapon damage on frozen enemies by 80 percent. Critical damage is also increased for all party members by 10 percent for eight seconds after you activate Cold Snap Grim Inventor : While Tool of Destruction is active, a confirmed hit with the Pain Launcher will refill 20 percent of your ammo for both the RPG and Minigun (does not stack) Plague Sower : After inflicting the Toxic status on an enemy, gain five percent damage reduction for five seconds. This can stack up to five times Torrential Downpour : Scrapnel creates additional cluster bombs after an explosion

Trickster Legendary Armor Set Chronosuit : Reverting time replenishes ammo in your magazine The Edge of Time : Increase damage for both Temporal Blade and Cyclone Slice Trespasser : You cannot die while inside your Slow Trap Ugake Otarah : Hunt The Prey doesn’t consume cooldown when teleporting behind an enemy marked with Venator’s Knife



That’s everything you need to know about the best ways to farm Legendary gear in Outriders, and what gear you should be on the lookout for if it hasn’t dropped already. Make sure to dive into some Expeditions on Enoch and check back in for any Outriders news or updates.